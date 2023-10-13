Sewage Submersible Pump Market to Exceed USD 16.8 billion in 2031, Rising at a CAGR of 5.3% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

The increase in the number of households increases the production of domestic sewage, boosting the demand for wastewater treatment plants, which drives the requirement for submersible sewage pumps.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The sewage submersible pump market is expected to increase at a 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 . The sewage submersible pump industry is estimated to be worth US$ 16.8 billion by the end of 2031.



The sewage submersible pump market is experiencing substantial growth due to urbanization, population expansion, and the need for efficient wastewater management systems. These pumps are designed to handle raw sewage, wastewater, and stormwater efficiently, making them vital in municipal and industrial applications.

Key drivers of this market include the rising global population, rapid urban development, and increasing awareness about environmental concerns. Stringent government regulations regarding wastewater disposal and the need for sustainable water management solutions are raising the demand for sewage submersible pumps.

Technological advancements have led to the development of energy-efficient and durable pumps, reducing operational costs and enhancing overall performance. Market players are investing in research and development to introduce innovative products, addressing specific needs such as corrosion resistance and high capacity.

The market is witnessing a shift toward smart pumping solutions, integrating sensors and IoT technology for real-time monitoring and control. As the world grapples with water scarcity and environmental conservation, the sewage submersible pump market continues to be a critical component of efficient wastewater management systems globally.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The sewage submersible pump market was estimated to be worth US$ 11 billion in 2021.

In 2021, the water & wastewater segment held a market share of 40%.The market in North America is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5% until 2031.

The market in Asia Pacific is poised to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% until 2031.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share of 39% of the global market in 2021.

Global Sewage Submersible Pump Market- Key Drivers and Trends

Rapid urbanization worldwide leads to increased demand for sewage submersible pumps as urban areas expand, requiring efficient wastewater management systems. Infrastructure projects, especially in emerging economies, drive the market for these pumps.

Increasing awareness about water scarcity and the importance of water conservation drives the adoption of sewage submersible pumps designed for optimal water usage. Water-efficient pumps and systems are becoming a trend in the market, especially in regions facing water challenges.

Industrial and commercial sectors require efficient sewage handling solutions due to the large volumes of wastewater generated. Industries such as mining, manufacturing, and hospitality, along with commercial complexes, demand reliable sewage submersible pumps, fueling the market growth.

Energy-efficient sewage submersible pumps are in high demand due to their ability to reduce electricity consumption significantly. Manufacturers are developing pumps with advanced motor technologies and improved hydraulic designs, aligning with the industry's focus on sustainability. Energy-saving pumps are a key trend driving market expansion.

Regional Landscape of the Sewage Submersible Pump Market

The Asia-Pacific region, particularly countries like China and India, is witnessing substantial growth in sewage submersible pump demand.

Rapid urbanization, burgeoning industrial sectors, and government initiatives for clean water supply and sanitation drive the market. Investments in smart city projects further boost the adoption of advanced sewage submersible pumps in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations.

North America, led by the United States and Canada, experiences consistent demand due to ongoing infrastructure development, especially in the urban and industrial sectors.

Stricter environmental regulations regarding wastewater management and a focus on upgrading aging water infrastructure contribute to the market's growth in this region.

European countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France have well-established sewage systems. There is a continuous need for replacements and upgrades, driving the demand for sewage submersible pumps. Stringent regulations related to environmental protection and water quality stimulate market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The sewage submersible pump market is intensely competitive with major players such as KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Grundfos Holding A/S, EBARA CORPORATION, The Gorman-Rupp Company, ANDRITZ, Sulzer Ltd, Ruhrpumpen Group, TSURUMI MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., WILO SE, Crompton Greaves and Consumer Electricals Limited.

These companies invest significantly in research, innovation, and product development, focusing on energy-efficient and durable solutions. Regional players, especially in emerging economies, cater to local demands and offer competitive pricing. Partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are prevalent strategies for enhancing market presence.

TSURUMI MANUFACTURING CO. LTD. introduced 750 W Model novel to LSC-series Pump to its LSC-series, submerged single-phase lightweight residue drainage pump in August 2022. The LSC2.75S model is now accessible with a 750 W motor.

introduced 750 W Model novel to LSC-series Pump to its LSC-series, submerged single-phase lightweight residue drainage pump in August 2022. The LSC2.75S model is now accessible with a 750 W motor. KSB SE & Co. KGaA received contracts worth more than EUR 5 million in August 2021 to deliver 44 distinct submersible motor pumps to the Umm Al Hayman Waste Water Pumping Station initiative in Kuwait. This represents one of the major and most complicated wastewater operations in the world.

Key Segments Covered



Type

Single Stage

Multi-Stage

Power Source

Electric

Hydraulic

Air-Driven



Power Rating

<1 HP

1 – 5 HP

5 – 15 HP

>15 HP

Application

Inside Collection Tank/System

Outside Collection Tank/System

End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Water & Wastewater Construction Food Processing Industries Paper Mills Others (Sugar Factories, etc.)



Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



