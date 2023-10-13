Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market Thrives Amidst Evolving Farming Practices and Environmental Concerns

As per the report by MarketsandMarkets, the global Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market size is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2028

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and utilization of adjuvants in agriculture. Adjuvants are substances or chemicals added to pesticides, herbicides, and other agrochemicals to enhance their performance and effectiveness. These adjuvants are vital tools for modern agriculture, as they help improve the efficacy of crop protection products, reduce application rates, and minimize the environmental impact of farming practices.

How big is the agricultural activator adjuvants market?

The agricultural activator adjuvants market is estimated at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028. The adoption of agricultural activator adjuvants is highest in developed countries such as the United States, Canada, and Western Europe.

Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size Value in 2023 US$2.6 billion Revenue Forecast in 2028 US$3.5 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.0% from 2023 to 2028 Forecast period considered 2023-2028 Market Drivers Increase in demand for green solutions Market Opportunities Development of low-impact formulations of oil-based adjuvants

Who are the top agricultural activator adjuvants market manufacturers?

List of Top Companies Operating in the Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Industry Worldwide:

Corteva. (US)

Evonik (Germany)

Solvay (Belgium)

BASF SE (Germany)

CHS Inc. (US)

Corda International Plc (UK)

Nufarm (Australia)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Which segment of agricultural activator adjuvants market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

The oil-based adjuvants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for oil-based adjuvants has experienced steady growth due to the growing global population, rising crop prices, increasing use of crop protection chemicals, and growing demand for biofuels. Farmers and growers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of using oil-based adjuvants, such as improved coverage, reduced drift, and increased penetration of pesticides and herbicides.

Moreover, oil-based adjuvants can help to improve the efficacy of pesticides and herbicides, which can lead to increased crop yields. This is particularly important in developing countries, where there is a growing need to produce more food to feed a growing population. Manufacturers are constantly developing new oil-based adjuvants that are more effective and easier to use. This is making them more attractive to farmers and growers.

The cereals and grains segment by crop type emerged as a driving force in the agricultural activator adjuvants market

cereals and grains contributed to the growth of agricultural activator adjuvants. Cereals and grains are the most widely grown crops in the world, and they are also the most important crops for food security. As the global population continues to grow, there is an increasing demand for cereals and grains. This is putting pressure on farmers to produce more food from the same amount of land.

Cereals and grains are particularly sensitive to pests and diseases. This means that farmers need to use pesticides to protect their crops. However, pesticides can be expensive, and they can also have negative environmental impacts. Activator adjuvants can help farmers to reduce the number of pesticides that they need to use, while still maintaining effective pest control. In addition, cereals and grains are often grown in monocultures, which makes them more susceptible to pests and diseases. Activator adjuvants can help to reduce the risk of pests and diseases by improving the overall health and vigor of plants.

What are the driving factors of agricultural activator adjuvants market?

Several key factors impact the Agricultural Activator Adjuvants Market. Understanding these factors is crucial for stakeholders in the industry to make informed decisions and adapt to changing market dynamics. Here are some of the key factors influencing the market:

Technological Advancements: Advances in agricultural technology, including precision farming and the development of more effective agrochemicals, drive the need for specialized adjuvants. Adjuvant manufacturers must innovate to keep pace with these technological developments.

Which region is witnessing the highest growth rate in the agricultural activator adjuvants market?

Brazil is the world's largest consumer of pesticides, and this trend is expected to continue as the country's agricultural sector expands. An increase in the adoption of precision farming practices involves using technology to apply crop protection chemicals and other inputs more precisely and efficiently. This can help to reduce costs and environmental impact, but it also requires the use of adjuvants to ensure that the chemicals are applied effectively. Brazil is anticipated to be the dominant market due to the presence of leading players including BASF SE, Bayer, Wilbur-Ellis, Dow, and Syngenta. These companies offer a wide range of activator adjuvants that are designed to meet the specific needs of Brazilian farmers.

Brazilian farmers are under increasing pressure to produce high-quality agricultural products for both domestic and export markets. Adjuvants can help to improve the efficacy of crop protection chemicals, which can lead to higher yields and better-quality crops.

