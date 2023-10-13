Maine DOE Meets with Adult Education Leaders in Lewiston for Annual Directors Meeting

(Pictured Left to Right: Dr. Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult and Community Education; Daniel Chuhta, Deputy Commissioner at the Maine Department of Education (DOE); Erica Carley Harris, Policy Analyst for the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan; Megan Dichter Maine State Director for Adult Education; Lisa Robertson, Director of York Adult Education; Jeremy Lehan, Director of RSU 54 Adult Education; and Megan Welter, Associate Commissioner of Public Education at Maine DOE)

The leaders of Maine’s adult education community convened in Lewiston for their annual directors meeting. The meeting brought together key figures in the Maine education landscape, emphasizing the collaborative efforts that drive adult education across the state. Daniel Chuhta, Deputy Commissioner at the Maine Department of Education, and Megan Welter, Associate Commissioner of Public Education were both in attendance, highlighting the State’s commitment to adult education. Erica Carley Harris, Policy Analyst for the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, provided valuable insights into policies that shape adult education initiatives in Maine.

Megan Dichter, the Maine State Director for Adult Education, played a pivotal role in coordinating the event and facilitating productive dialogues among the participants. Dr. Kayla Sikora, Director of Augusta Adult and Community Education and President-Elect of the Maine Adult Education Association (MAEA), Jeremy Lehan, Director of RSU 54 Adult Education, and Lisa Robertson, MAEA President and Director of York Adult Education, attended this significant gathering.

The annual directors meeting served as a platform for sharing best practices, addressing challenges, and charting a course for the continued growth and enhancement of adult education programs in Maine. Participants engaged in thoughtful discussions on program development, funding, and strategies to meet the evolving needs of adult learners.