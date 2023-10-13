Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Submit Release
Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference, held October 12th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/48SyIDy

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 17th.

October 12th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Redsense Medical AB OTCQX: RDSNF | Spotlight: REDS
Kneat, Solutions OTCQX: KSIOF | TSX: KSI
Revolve Renewable Power Corp. OTCQB: REVVF | TSXV: REVV
Novonix Ltd. OTCQX: NVNXF | Nasdaq: NVX |ASX: NVX
Gram Car Carriers ASA OTCQX: GCCRF | Oslo Bors: GCC
Aquafil S.p.A. OTCQX: ECNLF | Borsa Italiana: ECNL


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


