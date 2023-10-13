Thái Bình introduces investment potential, advantages to British enterprises

VIETNAM, October 13 - LONDON/ HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Thái Bình always focuses on creating the best business and investment environment and conditions for all investors coming to the locality, including British businesses.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Ngô Đông Hải made the statement at an investment promotion conference in London on Thursday.

The conference was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and Thái Bình Province.

Thái Bình, envisioned by the Government to become a province with developed industrial, trade, and service sectors, is growing strongly, boasts an attractive investment climate, and has incentives for industrial, healthcare, educational, and cultural investments.

Its administration also strongly supported foreign investors, including British ones, said Hải.

He expressed his hope that following the conference, co-operation opportunities for Thái Bình and the UK will be opened up in all fields, particularly education, clean energy, industry, finance, and the ones matching the Vietnamese province’s demand and the European country’s strength.

Thái Bình always accompanies and creates optimal conditions for enterprises to make investments, expand production and business activities, and operate profitably in the long term, the official stated.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyễn Hoàng Long said Việt Nam is an emerging, dynamic and fast-growing economy, with its localities acting as a driving force for development. Among them, Thái Bình is expected to become a new impetus for economic development in the northern region.

The province is a potential destination for British investors thanks to its favourable investment climate, comprehensive infrastructure, and a contingent of young and dynamic leaders, he went on, adding that the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK will stand side by side with Thái Bình and both countries’ enterprises during the formation and implementation of cooperation projects.

Nigel Evans, deputy speaker of the UK House of Commons, noted the two countries’ relations are now in their prime, especially since the signing of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) in 2020.

With its participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) this year, the UK will have chances to further promote trade ties with Việt Nam, an emerging economy among the CPTPP members.

Paul Hoàng, chairman of the Việt Nam Business Association in the UK (VBUK), held that with a strategic location, a skilled workforce, a sustainable development strategy, and efforts to improve the business environment, Thái Bình is an attractive investment destination and, in fact, has attracted a growing number of domestic and foreign investors.

He pointed out chances for Thái Bình, famous for agricultural production, to export farm produce, especially high-quality rice and seafood, to the UK. He also suggested cooperation with British companies in electronics and textile-garment manufacturing, renewable energy, education, technology transfer, and financial services.

The VBUK is ready to help Thái Bình and British enterprises to connect and cooperate with each other for the sake of both sides’ interests, Hoàng affirmed. — VNS