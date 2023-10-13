‘HCM City’s exemplary products and services’ feted

VIETNAM, October 13 -

HCM CITY — One hundred offerings from 74 enterprises were honoured with the title of “HCM City’s exemplary products and services” at a ceremony held on October 12 by the HCM City Union of Business Associations (Huba).

Forty of the businesses winning the title for a second time in a row were also awarded certificates of merit by the city People's Committee.

Speaking at the ceremony, Huba Chairman Nguyễn Ngọc Hòa said by honouring products and services, the city seeks to encourage businesses to produce clean, green, environmentally responsible products; embrace green transformation and the circular economy; and develop production and business in a sustainable manner.

The biennial programme creates trust between businesses and consumers, he added.

The 100 products and services honoured this year generated sales of over VNĐ1.8 quadrillion (US$73.67 billion) in 2022 and the first half of 2023 and profits of VNĐ15 trillion ($614.7 million), contributed VNĐ7.5 trillion ($307.1 million) in taxes and employed 52,000 people.

Võ Văn Hoan, deputy chairman of the city People's Committee, appreciated the programme and praised the winning businesses and entrepreneurs for not only producing high-quality products that meet consumer needs, but also complying with labour and environment norms and fulfilling their social responsibility.

He also suggested that in future the voting criteria for the honours should also include green growth to help Việt Nam achieve its net zero commitment by 2050.

The city has been severely affected this year by a decline in global demand, and businesses have faced difficulties in selling their products and their export orders have decreased sharply, resulting in many scaling down production and laying off workers, he said.

To support them, the city continues to assist them through the Government’s support packages, make administrative reforms and improve the business environment, he added. — VNS