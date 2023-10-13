Pavilion promotes Hà Nội products in Australia

VIETNAM, October 13 -

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — The "Hà Nội–Việt Nam" pavilion introduced products and brands of Hà Nội and Việt Nam at the Home Show exhibition, a major event in the furniture industry, taking place from October 13-15 in Sydney, Australia.

The trade promotion event was jointly organised by the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade, the Consulate General of Việt Nam in Sydney, and the Việt Nam Trade Office in Australia.

Speaking at the event, Trần Thị Phương Lan, Acting Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade, highlighted Australia as a market with a lot of potential.

“Việt Nam and Australia are currently one of each other's leading trading partners. Therefore, through this event, Hà Nội businesses, especially businesses in the fields of handicrafts, furniture, wooden furniture and stone, which faced difficulties in exporting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will find new cooperation opportunities to boost Hà Nội's export turnover in the near future,” said Lan.

The event aims to implement the Project on Promoting Vietnamese Enterprises to directly participate in foreign distribution networks until 2030; and the project of "Mobilising overseas Vietnamese to participate in introducing and consuming products and developing distribution channels for Vietnamese goods abroad in the period 2020-2024".

The activity aims to support businesses, producers, and exporters of goods and services in Hà Nội to display and introduce their products and services, and strengthen the promotion of brands and products of Hà Nội in particular and Việt Nam in general to Australia and international customers at the exhibition. The event is expected to promote opportunities to export goods and bring products into distributing channels in Australia, maintain and expand key export markets, find customer partners, and develop international markets.

The event is also an opportunity for Hà Nội to promote and introduce the city's opportunities to promote investment, trade and tourism in the "land of Kangaroos".

The pavilion displayed various products, such as brick and stone; smart homes; mechanical tools and grills; wooden models for kitchen cabinets; plastic products for household use, and ceramics.

Hà Nội businesses also attended sideline forums and seminars to bolster their professional knowledge about building international brands, ways to promote products, and design trends for interior products.

Hà Thị Vĩnh, President of Hanoi Handicraft Village Association and director of Quang Vinh Ceramics Company Limited, said that the event was a "golden" opportunity for Hà Nội businesses in particular and Vietnamese businesses in general to return to the Australian market.

Vĩnh added that Quang Vinh Ceramics currently has about 10 import partners in Australia. She hopes that through this exhibition, Quang Vinh Ceramics will meet more potential customers in this Oceania market. — VNS