Unisync Mourns the Loss of Director C. Michael O’Brian

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (“Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:“USYNF”). It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our long-time friend and founding director, C. Michael O’Brian, who passed away quietly on October 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

Michael has been an integral member of our board of directors since 2006. He had a long and extensive career in the investment industry including having served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of C.M. Oliver Inc. Michael was deeply committed to community engagement and was a devoted arts philanthropist. He made significant contributions as a Director of the Vancouver Art Gallery Foundation, the Vancouver Museum of Anthropology, the Vancouver Opera and the National Gallery of Canada Foundation, and as a member of the Board of Governors of the Emily Carr University of Art + Design. Additionally, he established the Michael and Inna O’Brian Family Foundation, which actively supports community organizations with a primary focus on the arts and children’s issues. Michael’s outstanding contributions to our nation and humanity were recognized when he was more recently awarded the Order of Canada. We will all especially miss his boundless optimism and enthusiasm both in business and in his personal life.

On behalf of the board, our employees and our shareholders, I want to express our sincere sympathy to his family for their loss.

Douglas F. Good

Chief Executive Officer

