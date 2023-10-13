Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market is Expected to Reach $1.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The laboratory proficiency testing industry is poised for significant growth in the near future as advancements in technology and increased regulatory scrutiny continue to drive demand for accurate and reliable testing services across various sectors such as healthcare, environmental monitoring, food safety, and materials science. With the ever-expanding complexity of testing methodologies and the need for stringent quality control, proficiency testing providers will play a crucial role in ensuring the competence of laboratories worldwide. This industry is expected to witness a surge in innovation, automation, and global collaboration, ultimately contributing to enhanced precision and reliability in laboratory testing, which is vital for public health, safety, and product quality assurance in an increasingly interconnected and data-driven world.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increasing stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceutical products, increasing focus on water testing and increasing number of laboratory accreditations are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory proficiency market. Due to the mandatory requirement for laboratories operating in various regulated industries, such as those directed by organizations like CLIA, APLAC, and CLSI, the proficiency testing market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the upcoming forecast period. However, the requirement of high capital investments for accurate and sensitive testing is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The considerable opportunities in the market are technological advancements in the testing industry and growing opportunities in emerging countries, increasing adoption of proficiency tests for food adulteration while some crucial challenges are the need for proficiency testing scheme harmonization, dearth of skilled professionals and logistical and data interpretation challenges.

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Industry, Technology, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceutical products

Laboratory Proficiency Testing market major players covered in the report, such as:

LGC Limited (UK)

College of American Pathologists (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

American Proficiency Institute (US)

Randox Laboratories (UK)

Fapas (Fera Science Ltd.) (UK)

Waters Corporation (US)

QACS (Greece)

Weqas (UK)

AOAC INTERNATIONAL (US)

Bipea (France)

SPEX CertiPrep (US)

Absolute Standards Inc. (US)

Trilogy Analytical Laboratory (US)

Advanced Analytical Solutions (US)

American Industrial Hygiene Association (US)

Matrix Sciences (US)

Aashvi Proficiency Testing & Analytical Services (India)

Global Proficiency (New Zealand)

The Emerald Test (US)

FLUXANA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Phenova Inc. (US)

FARE Labs (India)

Go Plus Services SDN BHD (Malaysia)

Muva Kempten GmbH (Germany)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the global laboratory proficiency testing market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

By Industry

Clinical Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry Immunoassay/immunochemistry Hematology Molecular diagnostic Cytology Other Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology Pathogen Testing Sterility Testing Endotoxin & Pyrogen Testing Growth Promotion Testing Other Microbial Testing

Food & Animal Feed Meat & Meat Products Vegetables & Fruits Dairy Products Fish Egss Fat/oil Other Food & Animal Feed

Commercial Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages Alcoholic Beverages

Environmental

Pharmaceuticals Branded/Innovator Drugs Generic Drugs Over-THE -Counter Drugs Biosimilars

Water

Nutraceuticals

Biologics Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Blood Tissue

Cannabis/Opioids Potency Testing Terpene Profiling Residual Solvents Pesticide Screening Heavy Metal Testing Other Cannabis/Opioids Testing

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics Trace Elements Other Cosmetic Testing



By Technology

Cell Culture

PCR

Immunoassays

Chromatography

Spectrophotometry

Others

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia ROE

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea RoPAC

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Laboratory Proficiency Testing market include:

Healthcare analytical testing service providers

Laboratory proficiency testing service providers

Hospitals and clinical diagnostic laboratories

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Food & animal feed testing service providers

Water and environmental testing companies

Cannabis/opioid testing service providers

Commercial beverages and cosmetics testing companies

Venture capitalists and investors

Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)

Research institutes and government organizations

Market research and consulting firms

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Recent Developments:

In July 2023, LGC Limited (US) acquired Kavo International (US) to strengthen its portfolio of quality measurement tools.

In March 2023, the College of American Pathologists (US)launched a new proficiency testing program focused on the monkeypox (mpox) virus. By introducing the new mpox PT program, laboratories can enhance the quality assurance of their molecular testing process and contribute to the assurance of precise and dependent test outcomes, aiding in the detection of the mpox virus.

In April 2022, Spex CertiPrep (US) acquired NSI Lab Solutions (US) to strengthen its product portfolio in the proficiency testing segment.

In January 2022, Fera Science Ltd. - FAPAS (UK) formed a partnership with BioFront Technologies, which will act as the agent representing FAPAS proficiency testing services in the United States.

In October 2021, Waters Corporation (US) entered into a partnership with Sartorius AG (Germany). The objective of this collaboration was to offer bioprocess experts direct access to top-notch mass spectrometry (MS) data, thereby enhancing the efficiency and precision of biopharmaceutical process development.

Also in October 2021, Waters Corporation (US) partnered with the University of Delaware (US) to develop new analytical solutions for bioprocessing and biomanufacturing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market:

Q1. Who are the major market players in the laboratory proficiency testing market?

A.1 The prominent players in the laboratory proficiency testing market are LGC Limited (UK), College of American Pathologists (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), American Proficiency Institute (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), Fapas (Fera Science Ltd.) (UK), Waters Corporation (US), QACS (Greece), Weqas (UK), AOAC INTERNATIONAL (US), BIPEA (France), SPEX CERTIPREP (US), Absolute Standards Inc (US), Trilogy Analytical Laboratories (US), Advanced Analytical Solutions (US), American Industrial Hygiene Association (US), Matrix Sciences (US), Aashvi Proficiency Testing & Analytical Services (India), and Global Proficiency (New Zealand), Fluxana GMBH & CO. KG (Germany), Phenova Inc (US), Fare Labs (India), Go Plus Services SDN BHD (Malaysia), Muva Kempten GMBH (Germany).

Q.2 What are the major drivers in the laboratory proficiency testing market?

A.2 Stringent safety and quality regulations for food and pharmaceutical products and increasing focus on water testing are the major factors driving the growth of the laboratory proficiency testing market. In addition, as PT forms an essential precondition for operational excellence and accreditation in several industries, the growth of the laboratory proficiency testing market is expected to grow.

Q.3 What are the major industry segments in the laboratory proficiency testing market?

A.3 Based on industry, the laboratory proficiency testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, food & animal feed, environmental, microbiology, water, biologics, cannabis/opioids, cosmetics, commercial beverages, dietary supplements, and nutraceuticals. In 2022, the clinical diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory proficiency testing market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the development of complex diagnostic tests the need for early diagnosis, and the high demand for accurate and reliable testing procedures.

Q.4 What are the major technology segments in the laboratory proficiency testing market?

A.4 Based on technology, the global laboratory proficiency testing market has been segmented into chromatography, spectrophotometry, PCR, immunoassays, cell culture, and other technologies. The chromatography segment will have the highest growth rate in the forecast period. In 2022, the cell culture segment held the largest stake owing to the growing awareness regarding the use of cell cultures in the production and testing of various clinical diagnostics samples, biopharmaceuticals and microbiological samples is supporting the growth of this market.

Q.5 What are the major analyte-type segments in the laboratory proficiency testing market?

A.5 In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing regulatory stringency regarding laboratory operations and the mandatory adoption of laboratory proficiency testing to demonstrate operational excellence. Apart from China and India, which have experienced substantial expansion in outsourcing services in recent years, South Korea has also emerged as a high-growth market for laboratory proficiency testing within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Additionally, Latin American countries exhibit significant growth potential in the laboratory proficiency testing market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global laboratory proficiency testing market on the basis of industry, technology, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall laboratory proficiency testing market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key market players

To forecast the size of the laboratory proficiency testing market with respect to five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players in the global laboratory proficiency testing market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies2 and market shares in terms of key market developments, product portfolios, and financials

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, partnerships, product launches, collaborations, and agreements of leading players in the global laboratory proficiency testing market

