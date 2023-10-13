Maestro to Showcase its All-In-One Cloud or On-Premises PMS with Unified Guest Booking Journey at Independent Hotel Show
Operators will experience a mature and proven property-management system with advanced, flexible technology; Visit Maestro at Stand 1530 Oct. 16-17 in London
Hospitality is built on partnerships, and Maestro PMS is continuing its commitment to supporting our independent hoteliers’ excellence through technology, communication, and innovation.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next week at the Independent Hotel Show in London, Maestro PMS will play host to global hoteliers looking to learn more about the company’s Web Browser based cloud and on-premises all-in-one property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Operators interested in seeing the latest PMS innovations should plan to meet with Maestro October 16 – 17 at Olympia London in Stand #1530. On display will be a new “Touch” interface available across any device equipped with a touch screen (mobile devices, tablets, laptops, and more), mobile apps and mobile guest messaging, single guest itinerary building, kiosk check in, a unified guest booking journey across the entire operation and the freedom to move to any new environment as future business demands dictate.
“Typically, independent hotel operators attend this event to meet with peers and discuss industry trends and best practice in the hotel space,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “This year, however, people are telling us they are attending the event to experience the latest operational technology advancements – specifically solutions that can increase engagement, drive direct bookings and centralize operations all while enabling a unified and seamless guest journey from booking to checkout and everything in between. They also want to find a PMS that can reside on a single platform and within a unified database to generate more revenue and create an efficient and productive working environment that maximizes staff efficiencies.
“Maestro will stand out at IHS because our All-In-One PMS does everything hoteliers are asking for and so much more,” he said. “Plus, it is backed by our Diamond Plus Service that includes 24/7 support, unlimited FREE upgrades, and education services that keep hospitality groups thriving and productive.”
Flexible Deployment Options
Maestro PMS is intuitive, easy to use, widely adaptable and offers flexible training. The solution’s Web Browser and Mobile PMS Suite offers flexible deployment options, including on-premises, self-hosted, your own private cloud, as well as a fully managed and dedicated cloud hosted offering that rivals its competitors’ SaaS model offerings. All deployments support a safe and secure digital guest experience with the latest mobile, contactless, and web-based technologies including extensive integration and API libraries to offer more in the Maestro ecosystem.
While at IHS, attendees will experience:
⮚ Touch technology revolutionizing the user experience at the front desk, particularly for new and seasonal staff. Maestro Touch offers a simple and intuitive front end that will require almost no training to use. With this new product addition to its PMS suite, Maestro is breaking new ground in the hospitality industry, providing a cutting-edge and sophisticated solution that delivers unparalleled ease of use and a seamless user experience.
⮚ An all-encompassing single guest itinerary that is updated in real-time presenting the guest with everything they’ve booked on property — including spa trips, dining opportunities, and golf outings — all part of a fluid booking journey which the guest can get updated anytime via email or SMS.
⮚ A check-in kiosk that enables travelers to skip the front desk and choose their level of contactless experience from start to finish.
⮚ Two-way Guest Experience Management (GuestXMS) integrated to the core PMS that provides real-time communication between travelers and hotel operators. It also manages staff operations and communications through incident and task management via mobile devices and easy to action dashboards.
A refreshed UI with modern design, updated color palettes and dark mode to reduce eye fatigue.
Updated front desk, sales and catering, and maintenance plus access to better tools for managing housekeeping credits, tracking a unified Person Category count for single and multi-room reservations across all Maestro applications.
Improved E-Learning center allowing staff to self-learn with delivery of report cards, one-on-one tutorials, and in application instant live chat to help assist hotel workers with any challenge.
Mobile-first layout to give users remote access to Maestro’s cloud-based tools (Mobile Reservations, Digital registration cards, Mobile check-in/out, Mobile key, Mobile 2-way messaging, and Contactless Payments) from any modern web browser.
“Hospitality is built on partnerships, and Maestro PMS is continuing its commitment to supporting our independent hoteliers’ excellence through technology, communication, and innovation,” Dehan said. “There is no better time to be a Maestro PMS user.”
For more information on Maestro, visit www.maestropms.com.
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
