Results of restaurants and similar establishments survey 2022

MACAU, October 13 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that there were 4,725 restaurants and similar establishments (including restaurants, eating & drinking places, takeaway shops and cooked-food stalls in municipal markets) operating in 2022, a decrease of 104 year-on-year; total number of persons engaged dropped by 2,154 to 36,515. Receipts and expenditure of the sector fell by 11.2% and 6.7% year-on-year to MOP10.32 billion and MOP11.78 billion respectively. The sector recorded a deficit of MOP1.46 billion in 2022, larger than the loss (-MOP1.01 billion) in 2021. Gross Value Added that measures the sectoral contribution to the economy amounted to MOP2.84 billion, down by 19.1% year-on-year. Gross Fixed Capital Formation of the sector expanded by 24.2% year-on-year to MOP364 million.

Restaurants and eating & drinking places decreased by 24 year-on-year to 2,430, and number of persons engaged dropped by 2,069 to 29,915. Receipts and expenditure of these establishments totalled MOP8.53 billion and MOP9.72 billion respectively, down by 11.5% and 7.3% year-on-year. A deficit of MOP1.20 billion was recorded, widening from the loss (-MOP849 million) in 2021.

Analysed by type of establishment, all types of restaurants and eating & drinking places posted a year-on-year decline in receipts in 2022, with Chinese Restaurants and Western Restaurants reporting respective decreases of 17.5% and 14.1%. Fast-food Restaurants registered a Gross Surplus of MOP117 million, whereas other types of establishments saw varying degrees of deficit. Chinese Restaurants (-MOP481 million), Local-style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops (-MOP285 million) and Western Restaurants (-MOP205 million) recorded relatively large deficits.

Takeaway shops totalled 2,219 in 2022, down by 79 year-on-year; number of persons engaged fell by 99 to 6,436. Receipts (MOP1.76 billion) and expenditure (MOP2.04 billion) of these shops went down by 9.5% and 3.9% year-on-year respectively, and a loss of MOP279 million was recorded.

There were 76 cooked-food stalls operating in municipal markets in 2022, a decrease of 1 year-on-year. These stalls posted a 9.3% drop in receipts (MOP30.98 million) and an 8.8% rise in expenditure (MOP19.42 million). Gross Surplus of these stalls declined by 29.2% year-on-year to MOP11.56 million.

The Restaurants and Similar Establishments Survey covers licensed establishments that provided food and beverage service in 2022, including restaurants and eating & drinking places that offered dine-in service, cooked-food stalls in municipal markets, as well as food and beverage takeaway shops without dine-in service; however, restaurants and similar establishments directly operated by hotels and gaming enterprises, as well as street stalls, are excluded. Coverage of the Restaurants and Similar Establishments Survey is extended to include food and beverage takeaway shops as from the 2022 report, to provide a more comprehensive view of the operations of the sector and its impacts on the local economy. Data for the relevant years in the report have been revised accordingly.