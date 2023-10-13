“Art Macao” public artwork “Macao Pointcloud Garden” offers an emotional experience that combines virtuality and reality

MACAU, October 13 - The public artwork “Macao Pointcloud Garden” of the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023” will be on display at the Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory this Saturday (14 October). The artwork, created by the French-American artist Clement Valla and curated by local curator, Lam Sio Man, will be exhibited until 10 December.

“Macao Pointcloud Garden” attempts to create a dynamic natural landscape through low technology. The contrast between digital images and real nature allows the public to reflect and seek for new ways of experiencing nature in an era of ubiquitous screens, that can be either from human vision or electronic photosensitive systems. By scanning gardens in 3D, the artist created dynamic digital images of the gardens in low resolution through data analysis and reconstruction, highlighting an artificially-created natural landscapes, and offering an emotional experience that combines virtuality and reality.

In conjunction with the artwork, a garden concert will be held on 14 October at 5:30pm, in which local handpan music band Náv will take the public to a dynamic natural landscape filled with shimmering mosaic images. The artist Clement Valla and curator Lam Sio Lam will also be present to share their creative experiences with the public. The curator, in collaboration with local cultural and artistic practitioners and environmental protection professionals, will hold a series of free outreach activities during the artwork exhibition period, including the “Symbiosis of Nature and the City – Art and Nature Tour to the Macao Pointcloud Garden”, the “Botanical Poetry Trip – Picture Books Family Workshop”, the “Sensory Yoga Workshop”, the “Rhythmic Maraca Family Workshop”, the “Sound Meditation Workshop” and the closing event, “World Music Workshop”.

For more information about the public artwork “Macao Pointcloud Garden” and the outreach activities, please visit www.artmacao.mo, the “MacaoPointcloudGarden” page on Facebook, or the “macao_pointcloud_garden” page on Instagram. For enquiries, please contact Ms. Lo through tel. no. 853-66521602 or Ms. Lam through tel. no. 853-66525849 or email to narration.mo@gmail.com. The venue is open daily from 6am to 7pm, including on public holidays, and is closed from 3pm to 7pm on Wednesdays.

In addition, the public artwork of “Art Macao 2023” “The Alchemical Leap” by Jonty Hurwitz and Yifat Davidoff is exhibited at the Art Plaza of the Macao Cultural Centre. The public must sit on the bench inside the sculpture to peek the true appearance of the frog from the stainless curved surface.

The public artwork “I Have Anticipated You II” in the shape of a giant cactus is exhibited in the Taipa Houses, illustrating a profound cultural connotation of infantile fun.

The remaining two public artworks including “Theory of Time” by the Indian artist Daku, and “Halo” by Kimchi and Chips, an art collective formed by a South Korean and a Brit, will be presented later.

The mega event “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023”, under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture, is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau Limited, with the participation of various consulates of different countries in Hong Kong and Macao and various higher educational institutions from Mainland China and Macao.

For more information, please visit the event’s website at www.artmacao.mo, the official Instagram account “artmacao”, “IC Art” page on Facebook, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.