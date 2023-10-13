The European Union is ready for the 2023-24 winter gas season

Figure 3 shows that current storage levels put the EU in a safe position. In the worst-case scenario, the EU would end up with storage sites at above 20 percent of capacity by 1 April 2024, while in the eventuality of no Russian imports and gas demand similar to that in 2022, the EU would be well above 40 percent of storage capacity.

These estimates are conservative as they do not account for a price-induced readjustment of supply and demand, ie if prices are higher than last winter, the EU will attract more LNG and/or reduce demand. Other factors suggest the potential for gas demand to be structurally lower than last year. The return of several French nuclear plants after extraordinary maintenance, and the increased deployment of solar, wind and heat pumps will reduce gas demand for power generation. The record number of heat pumps installed by households in 2022 will reduce gas demand for heating. We estimate that the combination of these elements will result in a 3.3 percent reduction compared to last year’s winter demand, equivalent to 74 TWh.

Though the EU likely does not face substantial supply risks this winter, the ongoing impacts of gas disruption will continue to be felt through higher prices. While wholesale gas prices have decreased substantially, the prices that households and many businesses actually pay remain elevated because of a time lag in adjustment of retail contracts to wholesale prices. The consequence is that demand reduction will be encouraged, but households and businesses will continue to face elevated prices.

Regional variations

While some countries have ended all dependence on Russian gas, others continue to import. Figure 5 decomposes gas consumption by EU country by supply source, including reliance on the three remaining Russian import routes (the Ukraine Transit and Turkstream pipelines, and Russian LNG). While in 2021-22, infrastructure bottlenecks were a defining feature of Europe’s energy crisis, this is no longer the case thanks to the construction of new pipelines and LNG import terminals. High storage volumes and structurally lower demand have relaxed the European market, allowing for demand on a given day to be met by a suitable combination of traded and stored gas. Consequently, any disruptions to individual trade flows will this year be more readily compensated for by adjustments in intra-EU trade, with gas flowing to areas of need.

Russian LNG

The Iberian Peninsula is the region most exposed should Russian LNG be halted abruptly, because of its high share of LNG in final gas supply, and a relatively high share for Russia in providing those LNG imports. The Iberian Peninsula is also not well connected to the wider European gas grid.

In the first quarter of 2023, Russian LNG made up 20 percent of total natural gas imports to Spain and Portugal. If all Russian LNG imports to the region were to end and nothing else changed, gas storage would run dry by January 2024 (McWilliams et al, 2023b). In practice, alternative cargoes would be sought on international markets. Depending on wider dynamics, this might be offset by increased availability of Russian LNG (ie like the oil embargo, when Russian oil stopped flowing to the EU, it flowed to India and China instead). We estimate that by replacing 50 percent of Russian cargoes, Spain and Portugal would manage the winter well, and we consider this feasible given the status of the global LNG market.

Russian pipeline: Ukraine Transit and Turksteam

Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Croatia would face the largest estimated direct impacts from a disruption to the Russian gas that transits Ukraine (Figure 5). Italy would face some impact, but not substantial.

Together, these directly impacted countries currently have more gas in storage (200 TWh) than they consumed in total during the 2022-23 winter (166 TWh). Hypothetically, the region has enough gas in storage to manage the winter alone even if all trade links were severed. In practice, these high storage volumes mean that any disruption to Russian imports would not be felt in isolation by these countries, but distributed around the European grid. Bottlenecks in supply should not materialise as a combination of meeting daily demand using storage reserves and intra-EU trade would suffice.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, European traders have begun storing gas in Ukrainian gas storage facilities. These supplies are directly connected to the same pipeline system through which Russian gas transits, and are a good buffer in case of any reduction in Russian flows. Traders serving the EU market have so far stored about 20 TWh of gas in Ukraine 3 , approximately equivalent to the average monthly Russian transit flow, meaning that a month’s worth of gas from Russia could be replaced by drawing on gas in Ukrainian gas storage, which is connected to the same pipelines.

Hungary and Serbia are most reliant on the Turkstream pipeline. These flows are the least likely to be interrupted, given that Hungary has maintained closer relationships with Russia and Gazprom than other EU countries. Hungary has even signed an extension on its deal for purchasing Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine. In any case, Hungary currently has a greater volume of gas stored than its total winter demand, implying the country would manage a Russian cut-off.

Conclusions

The market outlook for the upcoming winter season in the EU looks positive. The steps taken to diversify gas imports, expand LNG regassification capacity and deploy renewable energy put the EU in a much better position to navigate shocks in the gas market than in 2021 and last year. However, maintaining current gas demand reduction remains critical. Governments should stand ready to act if there are reversals in consumption trends (and policies that increase gas demand, such as subsidies, should be avoided).

Europe’s energy security during the winter also hinges on the integrity of its pipeline and LNG infrastructure. Sabotage or disruptions could have severe consequences. It is hence crucial to maintain a high level of alertness and security to safeguard these critical supply routes. Lastly, the impact of soaring gas and electricity prices on various industries calls for a careful and considered response.