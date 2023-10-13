Forward look: 9 – 22 October 2023

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and social policy), 9 October 2023

EU ministers for employment and social affairs will meet in Luxembourg to discuss the 2023 European Semester and the impact of new technologies on labour. They will aim to reach a political agreement on a recommendation on developing a supportive framework for the social economy. They will also seek to approve conclusions on mental health and precarious work, on equal access to adequate housing for Roma, and on social protection for the self-employed.

Environment Council, 16 October 2023

EU environment ministers will seek a general approach on the revisions of the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive and the Regulation for CO2 emission standards for heavy-duty vehicles.

Ministers will also aim at approving Council conclusions that will serve as the EU’s general negotiating mandate for the 28th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP28), as well as approving the submission by the EU of an updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the UNFCCC.

Economic and Financial Affairs Council, 17 October 2023

The Council will aim to make progress towards reaching a general approach on the proposed reform of the economic governance framework. Ministers will exchange views on the state of play of the economic and financial impact of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The Council will seek to approve conclusions on climate finance and on the revision of the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes. It will adopt implementing decisions approving modified recovery and resilience plans.

Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council (Energy), 17 October 2023

EU energy ministers will seek a general approach on a proposal to amend the EU’s electricity market design rules.

Under other business, the Commission will inform ministers on winter preparedness, draft updated NECPs, and on the political declaration on energy efficiency financing and the European Energy Efficiency Financing Coalition.

Poland will provide ministers with information about the impact of the greenhouse gas emission allowances market on energy and climate policy and the feasibility of achieving energy transition targets.

Justice and Home Affairs Council, 19-20 October 2023

The internal dimension – in terms of an update on the pact on migration and asylum – and external dimension of migration and the planned regulation to prevent and combat child sexual abuse will be some of the main agenda points of the meeting of home affairs ministers. The timeline to ensure the implementation of the interoperability of EU information systems used to fight crime, control borders and manage migration flows will also be on the agenda.

Minister of justice will debate insolvency law and aim to adopt conclusions on digital empowerment and fundamental rights. Also on the agenda is a state of play of the fight against impunity regarding crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

