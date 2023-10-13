Submit Release
Withdrawn application: RoActemra, tocilizumab, Date of withdrawal: 13/09/2023, Post-authorisation

Roche Registration GmbH withdrew its application for the use of RoActemra in the treatment of interstitial lung disease (disorders causing scarring in the lungs) associated with systemic sclerosis. Systemic sclerosis is a disease in which the immune system (the body’s natural defences) is overactive, causing fibrosis (thickening) of the skin and damage to internal organs, including progressive scarring of the lungs.

The company withdrew the application on 13 September 2023.
 

