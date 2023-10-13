Oliveda International, Inc. Board of Directors Targets Future Nasdaq Listing

SANTA MONICA, CA, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that at a meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors held on October 5, 2023, the Board of Directors decided to pursue a listing of Oliveda International, Inc. stock on a Nasdaq stock market in October 2025.

In order to finance growth and further investments in additional land in the Sierra Morena nature reserve with a total of 350 hectares and 13,700 100- to 200-year-old mountain olive trees as well as further production facilities in the United States, Oliveda International plans to offer 50 million additional shares of common stock to investors in the coming months.

After 20 years of successful market development in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and additional European markets, the pioneer for waterless beauty launched in the United States on March 1, 2023, with overwhelming success from day 1. Since then, Olive Tree People has been growing at up to 35% month-over-month and after just 6 months in the market, we are on the way to conquer the American market with over 2,583 waterless beauty consultants. Our goal is to build over 30,000 waterless beauty consultants in the next 24 months, and together we will bring awareness of waterless beauty to the households of at least 10 million Americans. Everyone who suffers from skin inflammation or skin diseases needs to have heard of the pioneer of waterless beauty.

The right moment to celebrate this new awareness and our movement of over 30,000 waterless beauty consultants is on the Nasdaq, with forecast and dynamically increasing sales of 108 million and a targeted company valuation of $12.50 per share.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is the leading olive tree beauty company and the pioneer in Waterless Skincare. The company also has developed a worldwide unique olive tree frequency technology to reconnect people with their own nature. Through the subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., the company owns the brands Oliveda, LA Dope, Olive Re:connected, and OliveMush. In the legendary olive treehouse Oliveda Founder Thomas Lommel developed his very first product in his first olive grove in 2001. Years before, he had successfully treated himself with the power of the olive trees and developed an elixir for internal use from the olive leaves. After more and more people had confirmed its incredible effectiveness, Thomas developed in his treehouse the Olive Tree Therapy - as a Mediterranean to Ayurveda later confirmed by conventional medicine. He was convinced that what is best for the inside must also be best for the outside, our largest organ, the skin. He started studying the composition of skincare and learned that almost all creams and serums are based on up to 70% distilled water. The idea was born: to replace this 70% water component with the beauty elixir of the olive leaf. This is not olive oil but rather an olive leaf elixir, which is up to 3,000-times more concentrated, the effectiveness of which protects our cells just as perfectly as that of the olive tree and allows it to live up to 4,000 years - with the highest vitality. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

