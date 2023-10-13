Expert Panelists Advocate Use of Daxor’s Technology to Optimize Treatment at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting

Leading Clinicians Highlight Significant Outcome Improvements with Daxor’s Blood Volume Analysis Innovative Technology



Oak Ridge, TN, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces that experts recommend the use of blood volume analysis (BVA) to guide optimal treatment in heart failure patient at two Scientific Sessions held during the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting on October 8th & 9th, 2023, at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, OH.

Highlights from the sessions included:

Expert panelists from Duke Clinical Health, the Mayo Clinic, and Medstar Hospital system all presented case studies and peer-reviewed data showing BVA to be an essential diagnostic tool for their practice

BVA was identified as a unique tool to determine intravascular volume profiles, guiding the most appropriate individualized patient management

Implementing BVA led to improved patient outcomes, decreases in hospital length of stay, and provided positive return on investment for panelists sharing their clinical experience

Daxor’s technology was also featured in an expert panel on Innovative Devices for Heart Failure Management highlighting the added benefit that it is now available and cleared for use by FDA

Historically, clinicians have made care decisions based on proxy pressure-based hemodynamics assessments, but data show pressure is often a poor proxy for volume, and optimal volume care is the cornerstone of effective heart failure congestion care. The first session, titled, “Managing Congestion: Targeting Pressure vs. Volume,” was co-moderated by Dr. Arvind Bhimaraj, Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular and Dr. Marat Fudim, Duke University Health. Panel members including Dr. Wayne Miller, Mayo Clinic, Dr. Brian Howard, Wellstar, and Stephanie Barnes, CHFN, Duke University Hospital all called for the routine use of BVA to improve heart failure care.

Dr. Miller stated, “If you don’t measure, you don’t know volume.” Dr. Miller also highlighted the importance of knowing the red blood cell volume to optimize fluid management which is a key metric of Daxor’s BVA diagnostic blood test.

Clinical use of blood volume analysis was highlighted through patient case studies presented by Dr. Howard and Stephanie Barnes. Dr. Howard conveyed, “BVA is appropriate for both inpatient and outpatient use when volume status is unclear, the patient has worsening renal function, to improve heart failure outcomes, and when you need more information than what physical exam or labs provide.” Stephanie Barnes added, “Implementing BVA improves patient outcomes, decreases hospital length of stay, and is a wonderful return on investment.”

The second session, titled, “Device Innovation to Manage Congestion in Heart Failure,” discussed the latest methods to recognize and treat congestion in heart failure. Panel member Dr. Maria Rosa Constanzo, Midwest Cardiovascular Institute, stated, “assessment of congestion is complex,” and stressed the importance of monitoring congestion early before hospitalization. Dr. Costanzo added, “BVA is helpful and gives you total blood, red blood cell, plasma volume so you can phenotype the patient’s volume status in a more precise way.”

“We are thrilled that our diagnostic blood test was recognized for its importance amongst these groups of esteemed experts,” said Michael Feldschuh, Daxor’s CEO and President. “Clinical demand for our diagnostic continues to grow. Our diagnostic has significant value for providers and informs clinicians with critical information to manage and treat volume derangements, so patients feel better, get out of the hospital faster, and have better results in terms of mortality and readmission when compared to those who did not receive BVA-guided care.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com . Sign up to receive news on Daxor’s innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.