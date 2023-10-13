Submit Release
REVIV3 Procare Company Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

  • Net Sales (revenue) up 44.1% for the quarter ended August 31, 2023, as compared to the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit (as a percentage of Net Sales) was 76.1% as compared to 77.5% in the prior year period.
  • Operating expenses as a percentage of Net Sales was 73.3% compared to 72.8% in the prior year period.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Procare Company (“Reviv3,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVIV), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the first quarter ended August 31, 2023 (“Q1”).

“Reviv3 had a strong start to the fiscal year with increased product adoption and customer acquisition through our various sales channels, which resulted in a 44.1% increase in Net Sales as compared to the same period last year,” remarked Monica Diaz Brickell, CFO. “During the quarter and throughout the balance of this fiscal year we are committed to furthering our financial strength through pragmatic revenue growth and a disciplined approach to managing operating costs and expenses,” continued Ms. Brickell.

“Our focus during the first quarter was continued expansion of our global retail presence through the onboarding of new domestic and international vendors and distributors, which we expect to continue in the second quarter and beyond,” added Jeff Toghraie, CEO. “We intend to grow our business to create long-term success for our brands and ultimately drive shareholder value and we are excited about where the business is heading,” concluded Mr. Toghraie.


REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

                 
    August 31, 2023     May 31, 2023  
    (Unaudited)          
ASSETS                
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash   $ 5,061,723     $ 4,832,682  
Accounts receivable, net     455,886       417,016  
Inventory, net     2,069,968       1,311,864  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     485,609       801,360  
                 
Total Current Assets     8,073,186       7,362,922  
                 
OTHER ASSETS:                
Property and equipment, net     199,561       157,463  
Intangible assets, net     363,299       382,674  
Right of use asset     86,111       101,845  
Other assets     12,194       12,195  
Goodwill   $ 2,152,215       2,152,215  
                 
Total Other Assets     2,813,380       2,806,392  
                 
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 10,886,566     $ 10,169,314  
                 
 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,077,005     $ 908,606  
Customer deposits     92,817       183,688  
Equipment payable, current     1,375       2,200  
Contract liabilities, current     909,883       827,106  
Notes payable     155,334       172,588  
Due to related party     58,980       158,072  
Lease Liability, current     68,558       65,824  
Income Tax Liability     296,902       230,913  
Other current liabilities     768,185       305,664  
                 
Total Current Liabilities     3,429,039       2,854,661  
                 
LONG TERM LIABILITIES:                
Lease liability, long term     18,650       36,752  
Contract liabilities, long term     561,359       605,942  
                 
Total Long Term Liabilities     580,009       642,694  
                 
Total Liabilities     4,009,048       3,497,355  
                 
Commitments and contingencies            
                 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000,000 and no shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2023 and May 31, 2023     25,000       25,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 450,000,000 shares authorized; 117,076,949 shares issued, and outstanding as of August 31, 2023 and May 31, 2023     11,708       11,708  
Additional paid-in capital     10,153,350       10,102,243  
Accumulated deficit     (3,312,540 )     (3,466,992 )
                 
Total Stockholders’ Equity     6,877,518       6,671,959  
                 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   $ 10,886,566     $ 10,169,314  
 


REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

                 
    For the Three Months Ended  
    August 31,  
    2023     2022  
Sales, net   $ 6,106,269     $ 4,237,358  
                 
Cost of sales     1,458,703       954,704  
                 
Gross profit     4,647,566       3,282,654  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES:                
Marketing and selling expenses     3,206,841       1,977,976  
Compensation and related taxes     279,989       280,688  
Professional and consulting expenses     426,775       466,450  
General and administrative     560,204       358,139  
                 
Total Operating Expenses     4,473,809       3,083,253  
                 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     173,757       199,401  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):                
Gain on debt settlement           50,500  
Other income     9,835        
Interest income     38,493       1,837  
Interest expense and other finance charges     (1,644 )     (1,458 )
                 
Other Income (Expense), Net     46,684       50,879  
                 
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES     220,441       250,280  
                 
Provision for income taxes     65,989       74,753  
                 
NET INCOME   $ 154,452     $ 175,527  
                 
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:                
Basic   $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
Diluted   $ 0.00     $ 0.00  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:                
Basic     117,076,949       102,402,140  
Diluted     372,451,949       314,223,880  
 


REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

                 
    For the Three Months
Ended August 31, 		 
    2023     2022  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                
Net income (loss)   $ 154,452     $ 175,527  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     28,237       19,669  
Bad debts     52,866        
Stock based compensation     51,107       97,283  
Gain on debt forgiveness           (50,500 )
Change in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (91,736 )     (93,901 )
Inventory     (758,104 )     432,998  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     315,751       (204,130 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     168,399       52,247  
Other current liabilities     438,006       296,106  
Contract liabilities     38,194       82,334  
                 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES     397,172       807,633  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                
Cash acquired on business acquisition           1,066,414  
Purchase of property and equipment     (50,960 )     (6,400 )
                 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES     (50,960 )     1,060,014  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                
Repayment of equipment financing     (825 )     (825 )
Repayment of note payable     (17,254 )      
Advances (payments) from a related party     (99,092 )     2,732  
                 
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES     (117,171 )     1,907  
                 
NET INCREASE IN CASH     229,041       1,869,554  
                 
CASH - Beginning of period     4,832,682       373,731  
                 
CASH - End of period   $ 5,061,723     $ 2,243,285  
               
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:                
Cash paid during the period for:                
Interest   $ 1,644     $ 125  
Income taxes   $     $  
                 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:                
Stock issued for asset purchase agreement   $     $ 4,007,480  
Tangible assets (excluding cash) acquired in business combination   $     $ 1,740,729  
Intangible assets acquired in business combination   $     $ 456,945  
Goodwill acquired in business combination   $     $ 2,152,215  
Liabilities assumed in business combination   $     $ 1,408,823  
 

About Reviv3

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company’s website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL® brand, visit www.goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “expect,” “intend,” and “committed,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause Reviv3’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales as anticipated and perform in accordance with guidance; (ii) our ability to generate sufficient revenue to support Reviv3’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives, including integrating the AXIL® brand; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as Asia or the European Union, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings; and (vi) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on Reviv3’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and ongoing impact of COVID-19, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Reviv3 Investor Relations Team
(888) 638-8883
investors@reviv3.com


