BrewBilt Brewing and CBS News Discuss Upcoming Grass Valley Brew Fest

BrewBilt Brewing Company has a Live TV Interview Today on CBS Good Morning Sacramento

GRASS VALLEY, CA, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces that CEO Bennett Buchanan will be a part of today’s live interview on the CBS Good Morning Sacramento show at 10 AM Pacific Daylight Time.

Buchanan stated, “As the Title Sponsor of the Grass Valley Brew Fest, we are excited to chat with our local CBS News Team to promote Saturday’s event. The Third Annual Grass Valley Brew Fest is held on October 14, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM on Mill Street Plaza in downtown Grass Valley, California. The highly anticipated tasting event is returning to the recently redeveloped Mill Street, utilizing the charming streetscape to host a variety of breweries, food vendors, a main stage for musical entertainment, and a showcase of our unique shops and restaurants.”

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. A 2023 California State Fair Gold Medal winner, BrewBilt Brewing is devoted to the modern execution of traditional styles utilizing hand-crafted, industry-leading equipment combined with an artful approach and a passion for quality. A focus on regionally-sourced local malt, premium hops, and pristine water gives us a dynamic palette for distinctly satisfying beers. Inspired by European brewing tradition and American craft innovation, BrewBilt creates beers that reflect a sense of place and a shared brewing philosophy for your ultimate drinking pleasure.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

Bennett Buchanan, CEO

BrewBilt Brewing Company

(530) 206-0420

Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com

Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company