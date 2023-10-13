Covant Therapeutics Appoints Vincent Hennemand as Chief Executive Officer





BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covant Therapeutics, an innovative covalent drug discovery company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Hennemand as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Vincent Hennemand is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. With an exceptional track record of leadership, a passion for advancing healthcare, novel classes of therapeutics, and in-depth experience in immunology therapies, Vincent is poised to guide Covant Therapeutics into a new era of growth, innovation, and patient-centric excellence.

Vincent joins Covant Therapeutics from his previous role as COO at Intergalactic Therapeutics, where he played an instrumental role in driving growth from the inception of the company, overseeing all business operations, and enabling strategic partnerships. Prior to Intergalactic, he spent almost two decades in management consulting, large pharma and venture capital at Bain, Sanofi and Puretech Health. At Sanofi, he held various roles from manufacturing to program management in R&D immunology and became Chief of Staff of Dr. Elias Zerhouni, President Global R&D and former NIH Director. He then later advanced into the corporate venture group at Sanofi-Genzyme. At Puretech, he served as SVP of corporate strategy and business development while leading the immuno-inflammation effort.

Commenting on his appointment, Vincent Hennemand stated, "I am deeply honored to lead Covant Therapeutics at this promising moment. The company's dedication to improving patient lives through groundbreaking covalent small molecules, particularly in immunology and inflammation, aligns seamlessly with my own values and aspirations. I am excited to work alongside the exceptional team at Covant as we embark on an exciting journey to develop cutting-edge therapies."

About Covant Therapeutics

Covant Therapeutics is a Boston-based covalent drug discovery company that was incubated by Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ: ROIV). Covant discovers and develops novel oral covalent small molecules in particular to replace existing Inflammation and Immunology (I&I) injectable drugs and expand beyond leveraging the power of novel and disruptive technologies in the world of covalency. To discover these therapeutics, the company applies cutting-edge capabilities and expertise in chemistry, quantitative proteomics, translational sciences, and deep learning.

