Embassy suggests establishing working groups in support of Vietnamese in Israel

VIETNAM, October 13 - TEL AVIV — Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Lý Đức Trung on Thursday called for the establishment of working groups among the Vietnamese community in Israel to support each other amid the current conflict.

In a letter sent to Vietnamese people living, working, and studying in Israel, the ambassador stressed the escalating violence between Hamas and Israel, with complex, unpredictable developments.

In just a short time, the number of casualties has increased, with many civilians killed, injured, and missing, he said, adding that the material and spiritual life, as well as daily activities of residents in many places, have been severely affected.

Given this, the diplomat conveyed the regards of the embassy’s staff and people at home to the Vietnamese community in Israel.

He said the embassy has closely coordinated with competent ministries and agencies, both at home and in Israel, in citizen protection, ensuring the security and safety of life and property of the Vietnamese community there.

Trung hoped that the conflict would soon come to an end, so that no one would have to suffer more pains and losses of the war.

As Vietnamese people are residing in different areas in Israel, the working group will provide information for the embassy’s emergency response steering committee to give specific guidelines when necessary, he said.

About 500 Vietnamese people are living and working in Israel, mainly in big cities. Besides, hundreds of Vietnamese students come to the country to study each year. — VNS