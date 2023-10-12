Summary of opinion: Rubraca,rucaparib, 12/10/2023, Positive

On 12 October 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Rubraca. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is pharmaand GmbH.

The CHMP adopted a new indication for Rubraca.

For information, the full indications for Rubraca will be as follows1:

Rubraca is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced (FIGO Stages III and IV) high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) following completion of first-line platinum-based chemotherapy.

Rubraca is indicated as monotherapy for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in response (complete or partial) to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold