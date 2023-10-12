Summary of opinion: Praluent,alirocumab, 12/10/2023, Positive

On 12 October 2023, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending a change to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Praluent. The marketing authorisation holder for this medicinal product is Sanofi Winthrop Industrie.

The CHMP adopted an extension to the existing indication to include treatment of patients 8 years of age and older with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH). For information, the full indications for Praluent will be as follows:1

Primary hypercholesterolaemia and mixed dyslipidaemia

Praluent is indicated in adults with primary hypercholesterolaemia (heterozygous familial and non-familial) or mixed dyslipidaemia, and in paediatric patients 8 years of age and older with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolaemia (HeFH) as an adjunct to diet:

in combination with a statin or statin with other lipid lowering therapies in patients unable to reach LDL-C goals with the maximum tolerated dose of a statin or,

alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients who are statin-intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.

Established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease

Praluent is indicated in adults with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease to reduce cardiovascular risk by lowering LDL-C levels, as an adjunct to correction of other risk factors:

in combination with the maximum tolerated dose of a statin with or without other lipid-lowering therapies or,

alone or in combination with other lipid-lowering therapies in patients who are statin-intolerant, or for whom a statin is contraindicated.

For study results with respect to effects on LDL-C, cardiovascular events and populations studied see section 5.1.

Detailed recommendations for the use of this product will be described in the updated summary of product characteristics (SmPC), which will be published in the revised European public assessment report (EPAR), and will be available in all official European Union languages after a decision on this change to the marketing authorisation has been granted by the European Commission.

1New text in bold