Climbing Gym Market to Expand at an 11.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, Totalling USD 6.9 billion: TMR Report

Rise in a number of young participants in rock climbing and growth in awareness among people about fitness and a healthy lifestyle are projected to boost the climbing gym market size. Increase in a number of indoor climbing halls is also fueling expansion.

The global market for climbing gyms is anticipated to register a staggering 11.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 . By the end of the said forecast period, the market is projected to total US$ 6.9 billion. As of 2023, Transparency Market Research estimates a valuation of US$ 2.91 billion for the climbing gym ecosystem.



Both indoor and outdoor climbing gyms are acquiring popularity. According to the Outdoor Foundation, 1.6% of the population in the United States engages in sports climbing, including indoor and outdoor climbing. Adults and kids frequently go to indoor climbing gyms to work out and socialize.

Climbing is no longer a niche sport as it is gaining popularity in many countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, and France. These countries are increasingly organizing world championships in outdoor and indoor climbing. These events comprise bouldering, rope climbing, and lead climbing. Mountain climbing is also gaining as a recreational sports activity.

Vendors are providing robust climbing gym equipment to expand their product portfolio and increase their climbing gym market share. They are also adopting various climbing gym marketing and branding strategies to broaden their customer base.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the climbing gym ecosystem was valued at US$ 2.8 billion.

By type, indoor climbing is expected to grab a high proportion of climbing gym market revenue.

Lead climbing and bouldering are becoming highly popular indoor and outdoor climbing gym training areas.

Commercial climbing gyms are grabbing eyeballs, with mountain climbing & training centers being most preferred.

From 2023 to 2031, the climbing gym market is poised to expand by nearly 2.4x



Key Drivers encouraging Climbing Gym Services Uptake

The increasing popularity of outdoor sports & outdoor recreational activities worldwide is expected to drive the Climbing Gym Market over the predicted years.

Growing awareness regarding fitness and leading a healthy lifestyle due to the higher prevalence of diabetes, obesity, & various other health issues are expected to provide a boost to the market in coming years.

Climbing gyms often create a sense of community and social interaction. They host events, competitions, and offer a welcoming atmosphere for climbers to connect and share experiences, which can be a strong driver for membership and repeat visits.



Climbing Gym Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold largest share from 2023 to 2031. Rise in the popularity of sport climbing and a surge in awareness regarding fitness are fueling the market dynamics of the region.

The United States is a major market for climbing gyms in North America led by a surge in participation in indoor and outdoor climbing. According to a report by the Outdoor Foundation, around 5 million people based on a U.S. population of 314 million participated in outdoor climbing activities. Additionally, there are more than 600 indoor halls dedicated to climbing in the country.

An increase in disposable income and a rise in living standards are projected to drive the climbing gym market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Surge in awareness regarding health and fitness and growth in participation in indoor and outdoor climbing are also boosting market revenue of the region.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent climbing gym market players as profiled by Transparency Market Research include the following:

BertaBlock Boulderhalle GmbH

BETA BOULDERS

Boulderklub Kreuzberg

Castle Climbing Centre

CopenHill A/S

DAV Climbing and Bouldering Center of Munich

Edinburgh International Climbing Arena

Klättercentret

Sputnik Climbing

The Kegel GmbH

Walltopia



Besides these players, there are various other providers offering climbing gym services. This has rendered the ecosystem highly competitive. From undertaking promotional activities to reach a wider customer base to collaborations, these players are making a mark in the climbing gym landscape.

Key Climbing Gym Services Offered by Market Players

Service Provider Nature of Service BertaBlock Boulderhalle GmbH



Based in Germany, BertaBlock Boulderhalle GmbH offers various services, ranging from strength training to yoga.

The company also provides trial courses for adults for simple stretching exercises required for bouldering. BETA BOULDERS BETA BOULDERS was established with the intention of offering indoor gym services to professionals.

Recently, in October 2023, the company introduced the Kilter Board, an overhanging climbing wall with a grid for boulder training.

Climbers can develop specific grip types, improve footwork, work on body positioning, and build endurance. Castle Climbing Center Climbers for climbers run the Castle Climbing Center, or just the Castle.

Situated in South East England, it offers premier indoor climbing services, providing training and technique knowledge associated with various climbing methods.

Key Segments Covered

By Type

Indoor Climbing Bouldering Lead Climbing Top Rope Climbing

Outdoor Climbing Bouldering Lead Climbing Top Rope Climbing Trad Climbing Others (Aid Climbing)



By Course

Beginner Level

Advanced Level

By Application

Residential

Commercial Malls / Gaming Arcades Mountain Climbing Training Centers & Gyms Others (Resorts, Entertainment Parks)





By End-user

Adults

Teenagers

Children



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



