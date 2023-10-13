DraftKings to Release Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 2, 2023 and Host Conference Call on November 3, 2023

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) (the “Company” or “DraftKings”) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 results after the close of market trading on Thursday, November 2, 2023.



DraftKings will host a conference call and audio webcast the following morning, Friday, November 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, during which management will discuss the Company’s results and provide commentary on business performance. To listen to the audio webcast and live Q&A, please visit DraftKings’ investor relations website at investors.draftkings.com. The audio webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, 2023.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 24 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in three states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates both DraftKings Network and Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), to provide a multi-platform content ecosystem with original programming. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a Company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

Contacts

Media:

Media@draftkings.com

@DraftKingsNews

Investors:

Investors@draftkings.com