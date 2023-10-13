Country report in the field of gender equality Republic of Moldova

Achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the accompanying Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) requires ongoing efforts by UN entities, Member States and all members of society to measure economic, social and environmental progress. This can only be effectively achieved by applying a gender equality and women’s empowerment perspective. Therefore, in supporting the country’s efforts on gender equality, the UN Country Team in Moldova (UNCT) is strongly committed to ensuring that its activities and projects include a gender perspective and identify transformative actions to reduce inequalities in line with the goals and objectives SDG This commitment is reflected in the UN-Republic of Moldova Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development 2018-2022, which is the main strategic planning document that guides the work of UNECE at the country level.

EȚONU in the Republic of Moldova, including the World Bank (WB), has engaged, with the support of the UN BRȚ, in the development of a joint assessment of gender equality that will allow a full and comprehensive understanding of the root causes and the impact of pronounced inequalities with which women and girls face in the Republic of Moldova. The evaluation results will contribute to several key strategic and analytical documents: the new WB Country Partnership Framework for the Republic of Moldova, which is expected to be developed by the end of 2021; The joint UN country analysis for 2021 and the future UN-Republic of Moldova Partnership Framework for Sustainable Development, which is expected to be developed by mid-2022; as well as a series of country program documents, which are expected to be developed by individual UN agencies, such as UN Women and UNDP, by the end of 2022.

The general objective of the report is to develop a comprehensive assessment of the level of equality between women and men in the Republic of Moldova in education, health, economic opportunities, freedom of expression of opinions and taking measures. The specific objective of the evaluation is to promote a common understanding between UN and WB entities of the inequalities faced by women and girls in the Republic of Moldova. The review will also enable greater coordination of efforts, greater efficiency in country support and strengthening of joint work on gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Country report in the field of gender equality Republic of Moldova. UN Moldova, 2021.