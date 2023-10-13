Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,807 in the last 365 days.

Georgian security: EU-funded project announces call for proposals for research organisations 

The Georgian Innovation and Reform Centre (IRC) invites research organisations to participate in a grant competition. 

The competition is organised as part of an EU-supported project ‘Strengthening Security Sector Accountability through Effective Civil Society Oversight’.

The aim of the grant competition is to support research organisations to conduct research on Georgian security, raise public awareness on the topic and help security policy makers to make informed decisions.

The amount of the requested grant should fall between €15,000 and 20,000.

The grant implementation period is four months.

The deadline for applications is 20 October.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Georgian security: EU-funded project announces call for proposals for research organisations 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more