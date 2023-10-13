Georgian security: EU-funded project announces call for proposals for research organisations 

The Georgian Innovation and Reform Centre (IRC) invites research organisations to participate in a grant competition.

The competition is organised as part of an EU-supported project ‘Strengthening Security Sector Accountability through Effective Civil Society Oversight’.

The aim of the grant competition is to support research organisations to conduct research on Georgian security, raise public awareness on the topic and help security policy makers to make informed decisions.

The amount of the requested grant should fall between €15,000 and 20,000.

The grant implementation period is four months.

The deadline for applications is 20 October.

