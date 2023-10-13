Flash News: OKX Web3 Team Sheds Light on the Future of Account Abstraction Technology with Polygon and Alchemy's Developer Teams in Recent AMA

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 13, 2023.



OKX Web3 Team Sheds Light on the Future of Account Abstraction Technology with Polygon and Alchemy's Developer Teams in Recent AMA

OKX's Web3 team recently participated in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside Polygon and Alchemy's developer teams, discussing the trends and advancements occurring in the Account Abstraction (AA) technology space.

During the 30-minute AMA, panelists from OKX's Web3 team, as well as Polygon and Alchemy, shared insights on the vision, potential features and future outlook of AA-powered Web3 wallets, with a specific focus on:

Improving the user interface and experience, with the aim of lowering entry barriers and onboarding the next billion users to Web3

The need for DApps to adopt ERC-1271, an Ethereum Improvement Proposal that advocates for a standard way to verify signatures when an account is a smart contract

The potential use cases for AA wallets, particularly in the areas of airdrops, social networks and GameFi projects

The need for education and simplification, as well as democratization of the AA building space by providing toolkits and Software Developer Kits (SDKs)

The integration of AA into Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains

During the AMA session, the OKX Web3 team also announced that they will further enhance OKX Wallet's AA-powered Smart Account feature, by introducing additional capabilities such as support for the Linea chain.



On August 1, 2023, OKX Wallet introduced a new AA-powered Smart Account feature, enabling users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT. Put simply, AA technology simplifies crypto transactions by enabling the creation of Web3 wallet accounts that conceal the more technical details of their on-chain interactions behind a more accessible and user-centric interface.

For a recording of the AMA, click here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

