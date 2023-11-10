Velacy Unveils Crystal 5A: Pioneering the Future of Wireless Audio with LE Audio and aptX Lossless
Redefining Wireless Audio with Precision Engineering, Unrivaled Sound, and Advanced FeaturesSANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading the forefront of audio technology, Velacy is delighted to announce the launch of its newest innovation, the Crystal 5A. This state-of-the-art Bluetooth earbud introduces a groundbreaking fusion of cutting-edge features, destined to redefine the audio experience for enthusiasts and audiophiles alike.
The Crystal 5A is meticulously engineered to deliver an unparalleled listening encounter. Leveraging Bluetooth LE audio technology, this groundbreaking earbud establishes an astonishing latency of under 69ms, with an ultra-low latency 20ms, all while conserving energy and offering pristine sound output. Powered by a Qualcomm chipset, the Crystal 5A supports aptX™ lossless technology, preserving the original audio quality during wireless playback.
A standout feature of the Crystal 5A is its dual driver system, incorporating an 8mm liquid silicone rubber dynamic driver and Knowles balanced armatures. This distinctive combination produces an immersive, detailed sound that stands unmatched in today's earbud market. With PEARL spatial audio technology, the Crystal 5A engulfs the listener in an auditory realm, delivering an experience that immerses you in the heart of the action.
The Crystal 5A goes a step further with a host of additional features, including Epson crystal for clock stability, Germany's Varta battery to ensure extended power supply, Qualcomm's latest IC QCC3081 for Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, dual Knowles MEMS microphones for crystal-clear voice capture (cVc), light Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), pass-through mode for situational awareness, a personalized app for customizing your audio experience, mic mute for enhanced call control, wind noise resistance, and seamless wireless charging.
Utilizing the Crystal 5A is a breeze. The earbuds are designed for simplicity and convenience, with automatic pairing when powered on or manual pairing by touching both earbuds simultaneously for 2 seconds. The Crystal 5A enhances a variety of usage scenarios, from immersive gaming to movie-watching, thanks to LE Audio Low Latency technology.
The CEO of Velacy expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking release, stating, 'At Velacy, our ultimate goal is to provide the best sound experience, and the Crystal 5A is a testament to our dedication to that mission. Our team has worked tirelessly to create these earbuds, ensuring they offer exceptional sound quality, comfort, and convenience. We believe that the Crystal 5A will revolutionize the way people enjoy music, movies, and games while setting a new standard in wireless audio technology.
The Crystal 5A is proudly manufactured in Taiwan and is available for preorder on INDIEGOGO. The earbuds are housed in a sleek, compact charging case that provides up to 24 hours of music playback when fully charged. The earbuds themselves offer up to 6 hours of continuous music playback, ensuring uninterrupted audio bliss.
For further information, please visit INDIEGOGO campaign
About Velacy:
Velacy is a prominent player in the audio technology industry, committed to pioneering innovations that redefine the audio experience. With a dedication to quality, innovation, and user-centric design, Velacy continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sound.
Crystal 5A World's First True Lossless Wireless Earbuds with Ultra Low Latency