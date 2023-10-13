TDWI Announces Winners of Its 2023 Best Practices Awards

Program honors the most forward-thinking teams in data management and analytics.

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDWI, the leading provider of education and research for data and analytics professionals worldwide, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 TDWI Best Practices Awards . The awards recognize commercial and nonprofit enterprises that have demonstrated excellence and innovation in implementing advanced analytics, business intelligence, or modern data management.

The program was open to organizations of all sizes and all industries, and winners were selected by a panel of experts in the field, including esteemed TDWI analysts and faculty members. The 2023 awards recognize achievements in two categories: analytics (including self-service, advanced analytics, and data science) and data management strategies. The judges evaluated dozens of submissions across four criteria: business impact, maturity, relevance, and innovation. Winners exemplify best practices that other enterprises can adopt and showcase innovations in the data management and analytics space.

In the Analytics category, TDWI’s Best Practices Award was given to Emirates Group, an international aviation holding company headquartered in Garhoud, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for its analytics work. Emirates’ implementation was a model for other organizations; the judges appreciated the amount and diversity of source data Emirates group deals with, including reservations, website, loyalty, and baggage data as well as customer feedback. Emirates is succeeding with self-service analytics as well as more advanced analytics and has shown measurable impact. Emirates Group has also implemented a Proof of Value framework as part of its process to get programs started that the judges found insightful.

The Best Practices Award in the Data Management Strategies category was won by PETRONAS, a global Malaysian energy group with presence in over 100 countries. The judges appreciated the company’s notion of data transformation and liberalization and were impressed with the development and deployment of their Enterprise Data Hub platform and how PETRONAS managed to integrate hundreds of data sources at high volume. The judges also cited the PETRONAS Data+ self-service portal and the ENIGMA platform the company developed to address unstructured data as evidence of a mature deployment.

"The 2023 Best Practices Awards program recognizes organizations that are leveraging data to drive business value and competitive advantage," said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. "The awards program showcases innovative solutions and best practices and illustrates how organizations have tackled challenges using data and analytics. It’s a great inspiration for applying some of the same principles to an organization’s own environment. We’re pleased to shed light on Emirates Group and PETRONAS for their achievements."

In addition to Emirates Group and PETRONAS, TDWI is also giving special awards to Bangor Savings Bank for its data literacy work and ChenMed for its innovative use of predictive analytics. Emirates Air also received an honorable mention in the data management category.

More information is available about the 2023 awards at tdwi.org/awards . Winners will be honored at an awards ceremony at TDWI’s conference in Orlando , Florida, being held November 5–10, 2023.

