Two Books Co-Edited by EMU Faculty of Architecture Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe Are Now Available to Readers

Two academic books coordinated and co-edited by Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe, the Faculty of Architecture academic staff member and Assistant Director of the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Institute for Graduate Studies and Research have been published. Prof. Dr. Günçe served as the co-editor for the books titled 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Historic Matter' and 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Traces of the History,' alongside with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hale Kozlu, Vice Dean of the Faculty of Architecture at Erciyes University and Head of the Restoration Department, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Damla Mısırlısoy, faculty member and Department Chair at the Lefke University, Faculty of Architecture and Design.

Numerous Submissions from Academics

Initially, studies were conducted on academic e-books in English, produced to serve the field of architecture, which aimed to increase awareness of preserving and perpetuating cultural heritage under the operations of the Journal of Architectural Sciences and Applications (JASA) and IKSAD Publishing House. With the aim of increasing awareness of the importance of raising, preserving, and perpetuating cultural heritage and creating a concrete academic book, a call for chapters was made under the title 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage.' Following this call, numerous submissions were received from a wide range of academics, and a highly selective process led to 30 of these submissions being accepted.

Bridging the Gap Between the Past, Present, and Future

Fifteen of these valuable academic studies were published in the book 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Historic Matter,' edited by Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hale Kozlu, while the remaining fifteen were published in the book 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Traces of the History,' edited by Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Damla Mısırlısoy. These two precious books, believed to serve both 'Cultural Heritage' and the 'Conservation Science Field,' will undoubtedly serve as academic bridges between the past, present, and future.

Cultural Heritage Studies from Room Scale to Urban Scale

'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Historic Matter' and 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Traces of the History' cover cultural heritage studies ranging from room scale to urban scale. The books provide guidance in both academic and practical aspects of the field. Each chapter in both books carefully discusses the universal values that give cultural heritage its heritage quality and allows for a detailed and in-depth exploration of the subject. Through the lens of 'concrete cultural heritage,' both books depict the manifestations of values, beliefs, knowledge, and traditions that have survived from the past to the present.

"Shedding Light on New Academic Studies"

Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe assured that the chapters included in the book projects 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Historic Matter' and 'Architectural Science and Cultural Heritage – Traces of the History' will contribute to cultural heritage topics and undoubtedly shed light on new academic studies in this field. Prof. Dr. Kağan Günçe also extended his heartfelt thanks to co-editors Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hale Kozlu and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Damla Mısırlısoy, the chapter author academics who collaborated with them to include their valuable academic work in these books, and the esteemed referees who evaluated these works.