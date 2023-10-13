Submit Release
Replantation of flower bed at Ruins of St. Paul’s starts on Sunday according to original style

MACAU, October 13 - In order to raise the quality of urban greening and beautify the community environment, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will carry out replantation of the flower bed near the stone steps of Ruins of St. Paul’s according to the original style starting from Sunday (15 October).

The Ruins of St. Paul’s are the world heritage and landmark of Macao. The flower bed next to the stone steps has been planted for close to 20 years, and the plants have shown various degrees of aging and defects. Supplementary planting in small areas was made but the results were unsatisfactory. IAM plans to carry out replantation of the flower bed starting from 15 October according to the original style with a construction period of about 7 days.

As the project description and cordon tapes will be placed on the construction site, IAM reminds the public to comply with the on-site instructions, pay attention to temporary enclosure arrangements and keep away from the site to avoid accidents during the construction period. IAM appeals for the public’s understanding of the inconvenience caused. For enquiries, the public can call the Civic Service Hotline 28337676.

