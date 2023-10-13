Flash News: The UAE AI Office Publishes "Responsible Metaverse Self-Governance Framework" with OKX Contribution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, is pleased to announce that it contributed to the Whitepaper on Responsible Metaverse Self-Governance Framework published by the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office of the United Arab Emirates.



The report, led by Minister Omar Sultan Al Olama in cooperation with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, concludes that as the metaverse expands and intertwines more intimately with our daily lives, an international consensus on its operating standards becomes imperative. This whitepaper underscores the vast potential of the metaverse and identifies areas where the global community must strengthen its preparedness.

The metaverse's impact can be felt across myriad sectors, from manufacturing and healthcare to tourism, retail, and education. While its potential is vast, there is a pressing need for clearer operation standards. Currently, a significant gap exists due to the absence of uniform regulations or a global code of conduct for operating within this emerging ecosystem.

The paper stresses the importance of international cooperation to establish self-regulatory principles that ensure the metaverse's transparent, safe, and ethical operation. By fostering collaboration among governments, industries, and civil societies, a cohesive framework can be established, ensuring the metaverse's sustainable growth and securing its position in the global digital economy.

The Responsible Metaverse Self-Governance Framework is available for public review in English and Arabic

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, or hold digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital assets is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. Please consult your legal/tax/investment professional for questions about your specific circumstances.