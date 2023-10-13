Submit Release
Naval forces of Việt Nam, Singapore enhance solidarity via friendship exchange

SINGAPORE — The naval forces of Việt Nam and Singapore joined in a friendship exchange on Sailing Ship 286-Lê Quý Đôn on Thursday, part of the Vietnamese vessel’s visit to the city state.

The event was attended by officers, sailors, and trainees from Ship Lê Quý Đôn, leaders of the Maritime Training and Doctrine Command of Singapore, officers and sailors of the Singaporean navy, and representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy and defence attaché in Singapore.

Col. Bùi Duy Thông, Deputy Political Commissar of the Việt Nam Naval Academy, expressed his hope that direct exchanges between naval officers, sailors, and trainees of the countries will help further enhance the solidarity, mutual understanding, and trust between the two navies as well as the two militaries in general.

Col. Rinson Chua, Commander of the Maritime Training and Doctrine Command, said the close relationship between the Singaporean and Vietnamese navies has been reflected in highly practical cooperation activities such as setting up working groups and holding mutual visits.

He hoped the two navies will promote stronger coordination and cooperation in the coming years, and to do so, their naval leaders should keep consolidating the current friendship and mutual trust. Port visits like this time’s trip will provide opportunities for both sides to reinforce their mutual understanding and strategic trust.

Echoing the view, Vietnamese Ambassador Mai Phuoc Dung noted that cooperation between the countries’ militaries and navies has been growing over the past years.

The visit by Ship Lê Quý Đôn will help the two navies learn from each other and strengthen mutual understanding and trust, the diplomat said, voicing his hope that more trips between the naval forces will be organised in the future.

Sailing Ship 286-Lê Quý Đôn arrived at Port of Changi on October 10 for a three-day visit. The trip, the ninth to Singapore by a vessel of the Vietnamese navy and the second by Ship Lê Quý Đôn, took place amid numerous activities being held in both countries to mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.

During the visit, the Vietnamese naval delegation also paid a courtesy call to the commander of the Singaporean navy, joined in cultural and sport exchanges with the Singaporean side, and toured some local historical and cultural relic sites. — VNS

