Vietstock, Aquaculture expos open in HCM City

VIETNAM, October 13 - HCM CITY — The latest products, services and technologies in the livestock industry are being showcased at the Việt Nam’s Premier International Feed, Livestock, Aquaculture & Meat Industry Show (Vietstock) that opened in HCM City on Wednesday.

Vietstock 2023, with the theme “Enhance sustainable livestock to improve food security and safety”, has drawn the participation of more than 350 exhibitors from 30 countries and territories.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phùng Đức Tiến, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said: “Livestock has always played an important role in maintaining the growth rate of the agricultural sector in Việt Nam.”

Over the past 10 years, the livestock industry’s growth has maintained a rate of 5-7 per cent a year, he said.

Last year, the production value of the livestock industry reached US$23.7 billion, accounting for nearly 27 per cent of agricultural production value and 5.8 per cent of national GDP.

The livestock industry creates jobs for more than 10 million people in rural areas and ensures food supply for 100 million people in the country.

In the first nine months of this year, the export value of livestock products totaled $369 million, an increase of 26 per cent over the same period last year.

“Livestock products not only contribute to ensuring food security but also ensure nutritional security for all people. The ability to be proactive about food is one of the important factors that helped Việt Nam successfully prevent the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

In the context of a rapidly growing global population and increasing demand for food in both quantity and quality, Việt Nam pays great attention to developing effective and sustainable livestock production and food safety, he said.

The livestock industry is facing many difficulties and challenges such as epidemics, fluctuations in the animal feed material market, the livestock environment, climate change, and antibiotic resistance.

The expo is a good opportunity to discuss, learn, and propose solutions to overcome these challenges, he added.

A series of livestock and aquaculture conferences and technical seminars will be held during the expo, including an international aquaculture conference, a dairy and beef conference, a poultry and swine production seminar, an animal welfare seminar and a technical seminar in feed and nutrition.

The winners of livestock awards and aquaculture awards will be honored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development at the Vietstock awards ceremony on the evening of October 11.

The aquaculture exhibition Aquaculture Vietnam is being held concurrently with the Vietstock. The co-location of the two exhibitions brings a variety of global solutions and opportunities to connect businesses.

Organised by Informa Markets, the expos at the Saigon Convention and Exhibition Centre will run until October 13. — VNS