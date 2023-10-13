Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,068 in the last 365 days.

Shinhan Bank, Samsung Vina Insurance enter into tie-up

VIETNAM, October 13 - HCM CITY — Shinhan Bank Vietnam has signed an agreement with Samsung Vina Insurance Company to distribute to its corporate customers the latter’s property insurance products.

Kang GewWon, CEO and general director of Shinhan Bank Vietnam, said: “I believe that this co-operation will help leverage the effectiveness, potential and strengths of both sides to improve the capacity and create competitive advantages for both Shinhan Bank and Samsung Vina Insurance.”

Ye Young Hae, general director of Samsung Vina Insurance, said: “Samsung Vina Insurance and Shinhan Bank Vietnam share a similar vision: a business development strategy focused on sustainable and effective growth and risk management while sharing customers’ risks with high-quality services.

“This signing ceremony lays the foundation for the relationship between the two parties and for further successes in the co-operation between Samsung Vina Insurance and Shinhan Bank.”

The non-life insurance market has changed dramatically in recent years with premium revenues growing steadily every year.

In particular, according to data from the Vietnam Insurance Association, property insurance revenues in the first half of the year accounted for 29 per cent of total premiums after growing at 10.9 per cent over the same period last year.

Shinhan Bank said it expects to bring practical values to business customers through a co-operative relationship with Samsung Vina Insurance, one of the reputable insurance companies in the Vietnamese market, and enable them to have more suitable insurance options and access to comprehensive banking solutions at one transaction point. — VNS

You just read:

Shinhan Bank, Samsung Vina Insurance enter into tie-up

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more