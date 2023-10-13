How the Rise of Technology is Changing Corporate Management Environments | NIKKEI FORUM 25th Global Management Dialogue
Top CEOs set to uncover corporate strategies at Nikkei's flagship management conferenceTOKYO, JAPAN, October 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOs from Rio Tinto, Suntory Holdings, KPMG Japan, Panasonic Connect and 15 others are due to uncover their latest management strategies at NIKKEI FORUM 25th Global Management Dialogue on 7 & 8 November.
The environment surrounding corporate management is dramatically changing with the rise of new technologies such as generative AI, big data and green tech. High tech spans many sectors and is a cornerstone of growth for all companies seeking to expand globally. Still, many challenges remain, such as dealing with risk, legacy systems and data privacy.
In addition to technological transformation, the world is witnessing dramatic geopolitical shifts, due in part to the protracted war in Ukraine and heightened U.S.-China tensions, as well as a full recovery from the effects of COVID-19.
“With progressive technology and geopolitical tensions rapidly changing the business landscape, the need for corporate leaders to convene, share experiences and learn from one another has never been greater. Disruption offers opportunities, but fail to evolve and you risk getting left behind the competition” said Atsushi Kubota, project manager “At NIKKEI FORUM 25th Global Management Dialogue, leaders you can’t hear from anywhere else will share real-life experiences and strategies to help you succeed in this new era”.
About NIKKEI FORUM Global Management Dialogue
NIKKEI FORUM Global Management Dialogue is the meeting place of choice for Japan’s top business executives and international CEOs operating in the Japanese market. Now entering its 25th year, the event brings together 200 c-suite from across 50 industries. NIKKEI FORUM Global Management Dialogue is held in Tokyo (IMPERIAL HOTEL, TOKYO) and online from 7-8 November 2023.
