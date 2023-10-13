WISeKey’s Subsidiary, WISe.ART Launches a Marketing Campaign Aiming to Enlist Galleries, Museums, and Artists on its MarketPlace

Calling All Artists: Dive into the Future of Art with WISe.ART!

Geneva - October 13, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that is subsidiary WISe.ART is launching a marketing campaign aiming to enlist galleries, museums, and artists on its NFT MarketPlace. Interested parties can join the platform vis WISe.ART.

How it works

The platform offers all artists and curators/agents the ability to join and submit applications. Onboarding is free.

WISe.ART vetting committee to evaluate each submission and connect with each artist personally.

WISe.ART welcomes tokenisation of collectibles such as jewellery, design, real estate gems and precious metals.

Artists to collect 80% of the sales price when their creations are sold and minted.

Why choose WISe.ART

Dynamic Marketplace: Join a growing marketplace where arts and technology come alive, connecting everyone, from curators to enthusiasts.

Join a growing marketplace where arts and technology come alive, connecting everyone, from curators to enthusiasts. Beyond Just Digital: Whether you're a traditional artist or a digital visionary, your art deserves the best. WISe.ART ensures each digital asset is authenticated and uniquely linked to its physical counterpart.

Whether you're a traditional artist or a digital visionary, your art deserves the best. WISe.ART ensures each digital asset is authenticated and uniquely linked to its physical counterpart. Security & Authenticity: Peace of mind is priceless. WISe.ART platform guarantees proof of ownership, provenance, and clear contracts for future use and monetization.

Peace of mind is priceless. WISe.ART platform guarantees proof of ownership, provenance, and clear contracts for future use and monetization. Unique Tokenisation Capabilities: Stand out with our distinctive designs, white labelling, and options tailored for curators and multipliers.

Stand out with our distinctive designs, white labelling, and options tailored for curators and multipliers. Mint & Trade on Hedera: Experience seamless minting and trading within the WISeKey ecosystem, built atop the robust Hedera platform.

Experience seamless minting and trading within the WISeKey ecosystem, built atop the robust Hedera platform. Anonymity with Integrity: WISe.ART respects your privacy, while allowing you to remain anonymous, our KYC processes ensure a transparent and untainted marketplace for all.

WISe.ART respects your privacy, while allowing you to remain anonymous, our KYC processes ensure a transparent and untainted marketplace for all. Effortless Access: With WISeID, dive into the world of art on both web and mobile platforms, fortified by strong authentication.





The future of art is here, and it's technological, authentic, and global. Embrace the change and become a part of the art evolution with WISe.ART!

Turn your passion into opportunities. Join us now! See our artists at https://platform.wise.art/artists-index/

About WISeKey: WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

About WISe.ART: WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey’s strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology, and the power of blockchain to offer a unique marketplace for NFTs, connecting artists, buyers, and collectors, while ensuring the provenance and authenticity of digital artworks.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com





Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.