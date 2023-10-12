Man Arrested for Kidnapping and Sex Trafficking

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force announce a man has been arrested for Kidnapping and Sex Trafficking offenses.

A man held a woman against her will in a residence in the 300 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the woman and forced her to engage in commercial sex acts.

Due to the joint investigation, on Thursday, October 5, 2023, on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 27-year-old Donjoeve Preston of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping. He was also charged with Simple Assault, Threats to Injure or Kidnap a Person, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Trafficking in Commercial Sex Acts.

This case remains under investigation.