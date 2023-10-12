Submit Release
Man Arrested for a Lewd Act in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce a man has been arrested for a lewd act in Southeast.

 

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at approximately 1:18 p.m., the suspect, who was sitting in their car, exposed himself to an adult female in the 800 block of D Street, Southeast. The man also threatened an adult male on the scene. The man was arrested by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 36-year-old Christopher Garner, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Indecent, Lewd, and Obscene Acts and Threats to do Bodily Harm

 

 

