Application Deadline for FEMA Assistance Extended to Oct. 30

CHICAGO – The deadline for survivors of the June 29 –July 2 severe storms and flooding to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has been extended to Oct. 30, 2023.

The extension applies to survivors living in Cook County.

FEMA assistance for individuals and families can include money for rental assistance, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

To apply:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a disaster recovery center. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance. To find center locations and current hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

For more information about Cook County’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is now October 30, 2023.