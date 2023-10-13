Senator Fontana Announces Over $5.6 Million for Affordable Housing

Allegheny County − October 12, 2023 – Grants totaling $5,685,000 for affordable housing projects in the 42nd senatorial district were awarded today, state Sen. Wayne Fontana announced.

“This is a substantial investment into affordable housing resources for the people of the 42nd district,” Fontana said. “When we created this program last year, the goal was to maximize the federal money by investing in programs that make a difference in our community.”

These grants were made available through the Housing Options Grant Program, which was created by the Pennsylvania General Assembly last year with $100 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The grant program is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

Overall, PHFA announced $98 million in awards across the commonwealth to construct or rehab 66 affordable housing projects for renters.

The winners of grant awards in Sen. Fontana’s district are:

Allegheny YMCA Renovation – $2,200,000

This project at the Allegheny YMCA on the Northside encompasses the renovation and update of all common spaces, the kitchen, and 88 single-room occupancy units. Additional upgrades will include replacement of mechanical, plumbing, and electrical systems, and installation of a sprinkler system, air-conditioning, and elevator.

The Residences at Wood Street/Wood Street Commons Investment Project – $2,000,000

Wood Street Commons is an 18-story, mixed-use, 100-year-old, former YMCA downtown that offers affordable, low barrier to entry, sleeping rooms for vulnerable residents. Proposed work is intended to address structural deterioration, security upgrades, quality of life improvements, building systems replacements, and technology improvements.

Widows’ Home – $825,000

The Widows’ Home project, located on the Northside, was originally constructed in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Widows’ Home includes 24 units of affordable housing and funds will be used for much-needed renovations that include roof replacement, structural repairs, new windows throughout, repair uneven sidewalks, and improvements to the façade and common areas.

Light of Life Sister’s Recovery House – $660,000

The Light of Life Sister’s Recovery House is an apartment building located on the Northside containing 11 efficiency apartments for homeless single women. The renovations will include a new roof, HVAC upgrades, electrical upgrades, a new fire alarm system, new windows, updated finishes, the addition of two ADA bathrooms, common area finish updates, and exterior brickwork repointing.

More information on the PA Housing Finance Agency and the Housing Options Grant program can be found here.