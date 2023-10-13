24-hour right lane closure on Bougainville Drive extended through Wednesday, Oct. 18

Main, News Posted on Oct 12, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oʻahu motorists that the 24-hour, right-lane closure on Bougainville Drive, which was previously scheduled through Saturday, Oct. 14, has now been extended through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The closure will involve the southbound lane between the Hale Keiki School entrance to the bus stop before Lawehana Steet. During excavation work, crews found the existing drain line will require replacement. This work will allow crews to remain on track with the construction timeline.

For the safety of motorists, water barriers will be placed to shield drivers from the excavated area. Click here for a visual of the construction plan.

Upon conclusion of this closure, work will resume on weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Crews will finish reconstructing the pavement in front of Hale Keiki School and at the crosswalk exiting the campus. Once the pavement is brought to existing levels, a raised crosswalk will be installed at the exit end of Hale Keiki Campus. This work is scheduled to be completed by the end of October, pending weather conditions.

Access for entering and exiting the school, as well as traffic flow in both directions, will be fully maintained. HDOT will be in regular communication with Hale Keiki School, and should there be any traffic buildup, work hours will be modified.

HDOT asks motorists to drive with caution through the area. Electronic message boards will be in place with closure information. First responders and TheBus will be allowed through the work zone. All work is weather permitting.

