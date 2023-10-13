Submit Release
Closure of the H-3 Freeway/Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) for joint repair work

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists of a full closure of the H-3 Freeway/Kaneohe off-ramp (Exit 1D) from the westbound H-1 Freeway, for joint replacements and concrete repair work. Road closures are scheduled during the weeks of October 16 and October 23, on Monday nights through Friday mornings, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly.

Motorists traveling to the Windward side of the island are advised to take Likelike Highway or Pali Highway as alternate routes.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow all traffic control signs and to plan commutes ahead of time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be posted notifying motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. Please view an up-to-date list of lane closures on state roadways on our HDOT website at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork All roadwork is weather-permitting.

