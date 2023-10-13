HON. TUALA TEVAGA IOSEFO PONIFASIO, DEPUTY PRIME MINISTER’S SPEECH FOR THE 70TH ANNIVERSARY FOR SAMOA COLLEGE

SAMOA, October 13 - Friday, 13th October 2023 – 10.00am

Reverend Seilala Luamanuvae,

Member of the Council of Deputy,

Members of Cabinet,

Chief Justice and the Judiciary,

Speaker and Parliamentarians,

Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, parents and the esteemed Alumni of Samoa College.

In paving the way to our Independence, Samoa recognized the need to effectively and positively develop future leaders of Samoa, through education. In 1953, in collaboration with the New Zealand Government, Samoa College was established for this very reason. Today, we celebrate the 70th Anniversary of Samoa College’s establishment as the first learning Institution for a specific purpose; we therefore also celebrate the beacon of enlightenment, the testament to the power of education, and the symbol of our nation’s progress as the first Independent Pacific nation.

Dr. Beeby, a renowned educator, aptly stated on the opening of Samoa College on 2nd October, 1953, that “the opening of Samoa College marks the beginning of a new era for Samoa.” The introduction of secondary school education to Samoa was a pivotal prerequisite for its journey towards independence. Our forefathers knew that we could no longer rely solely on primary education, that merely prepared pupils for limited opportunities, yet Samoa needed educated men and women who could lead us to a future of self-governance – with wisdom to serve.

Samoa College was therefore established to provide education for the development of an independent state. Seventy years later, there is no doubt that this vision has been realized and fulfilled. Graduates of Samoa College now hold leadership positions in government ministries and bodies, the private sector, the church, and village communities. Former students of Samoa College have also been serving in numerous capacities, ranging from International arenas as judges and CEOs and heads of regional organizations; to parliamentarians and Cabinet ministers. In the domains of sports, law, and creative arts, Samoa College has fostered talents that have left an indelible mark, which include writers, poets, authors, and more.

Today, as we reflect on the contributions made by the teachers, students, and parents of Samoa College to the development of our beloved Samoa, we are filled with immense pride. We thank the visionary planners of this educational institution and extend our heartfelt congratulations, gratitude, and celebration to all who have passed through the gates of this prestigious institution of learning. The memories of the contributions made by the teachers and students of Samoa College over the last 70 years are worthy of recognition and admiration as we celebrate Samoa College’s 70th anniversary.

In closing, let us remember that the legacy of Samoa College is not limited to its buildings or curriculum; it lives on in the achievements and contributions of its alumni. As we look to the future, let us continue to support our School, ensuring that it remains a symbol of educational excellence for generations to come and continue to train, teach, build, develop and sustain leaders with the “wisdom to serve”.

Thank you all for your contributions, both large and small, to the growth and prosperity of Samoa. May the light of knowledge continue to shine brightly through the halls of Samoa College, illuminating the path for future generations.

Congratulations once again, and Happy 70th Anniversary!