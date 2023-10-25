"Circles Not Rows" by Dave Enns Claims Best Seller Spot on Amazon
“Circles Not Rows: The Power of Small Groups and Strategy that Works,” is redefining church success with a modern approach.VISTA, CA, USA, October 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks a momentous occasion for renowned author, Dave Enns, as his groundbreaking new book, “Circles Not Rows: The Power of Small Groups and Strategy that Works,” clinches a coveted bestseller spot on Amazon. Drawing from a fresh perspective, Enns challenges the age-old paradigm of church and introduces a transformative approach.
Historically, the success of churches in America has been gauged by the number of attendees lining up in the rows each Sunday. However, Enns' “Circles Not Rows” boldly disrupts this notion, asserting that a church truly flourishes when its circles – representing small groups – are filled. This book offers readers a strategy, aiding churches in laying a proven concept for small group formations. By centering these circles around Jesus and His teachings, the church is rejuvenated, fostering deep-rooted connections of faith, friendship, and unwavering support. Through these strengthened bonds, participants experience life-transforming encounters.
Dave Enns’ commitment to redefining church dynamics doesn’t stop at his bestselling book. A visit to his website unveils a deeper insight into his mission. Enns emphasizes the power of relationships within the church community. Through his literary works, teachings, and online resources, he advocates for the significance of fostering meaningful connections, grounding them in faith and mutual growth.
Critics and readers alike are complimenting “Circles Not Rows” for its innovative perspective. Beyond just a strategy, Enns’ vision translates to a movement, urging churches globally to recognize the power of intimacy, connection, and camaraderie in enhancing the spiritual journey.
“Circles Not Rows" published by Game Changer Publishing, is more than just a book. It's a call to action for churches to redefine success by fostering circles that nourish souls, build friendships, and epitomize the teachings of Jesus Christ. Given its rising popularity and the impact it has made, it is no surprise that this masterpiece by Dave Enns has become a bestseller on Amazon.
For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please visit Dave Enns’ website https://www.daveenns.org.
