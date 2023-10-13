Submit Release
RSIPF Farewell SIPSP Senior Adviser

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) yesterday (11 October 2023) have farewell a Solomon Islands Police Support Program (SIPSP) senior adviser after serving with the Program for one year.

RSIPF Assistant Commissioner (AC) National Capital and Crime Prevention (NCCP) Mr. Simpson Pogeava acknowledged and greatly appreciated her for the service rendered while with the program in Solomon Islands.

AC Pogeava says, “Your contribution especially on the mind set training program for the RSIPF is greatly appreciated. The mindset training program really helps shape RSIPF officers stay focused on discipline.”

In their brief farewell remarks, Senior Adviser Sergeant (Sgt) Lara Beisly said, “Thank you Commissioner, RSIPF and executives for this wonderful opportunity over the past year to work closely with RSIPF especially National Community Policing Department.”

Sgt Beisly said, “Working with the RSIPF has been an extremely rewarding and fulfilling experience. I have been to some parts of the Solomon Islands and I really enjoy working with Solomon Islanders.”

Adviser Beisly was presented with a Letter of Appreciation from the RSIPF Organization.

