About 500 plus UXOs safely remove and ready for destruction in Western Province

About five hundred plus different Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) have been removed and ready to destroy in a latest operation conducted in Western Province

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) safely removed those UXOs to a safer location and will destroy it later.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “The operation was conducted in response to calls from the communities reporting UXO’s in the province over the past two months and the EOD team safely removed over 500 UXO’s that were endangering the communities.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “A six day operation was conducted at Munda and surroundings, Noro, Rendova and Baeroko.The team have planned a destruction schedule and will carry out destroy of these bombs in the western province.

“I would like to thank the Australian Defence Force (ADF) through its embedded ADF EOD advisor for the support rendered to our EOD team to remove those dangerous war remnants from our communities. I would like to thank my RSIPF EOD OIC and EOD Officer for their continuous professional and committed work in carrying out such operations. The support and working together of both teams and officers has rendered safe our communities,” says Commissioner Mangau.

Mr. Mangau thanked these mentioned communities for reporting these dangerous UXOs and working together with the EOD team during the operation. It is encouraged that any sightings of UXOs to report it to police on emergency toll free line 999 or any nearest Police Stations.

