New Caledonian Contingent Confirmed for Tourism Meetings in Tahiti  

The Pacific Tourism Organisation(SPTO) welcomes confirmation that Honourable Mickael Forrest, Minister of International Tourism Development of New Caledonia, will lead New Caledonia’s contingent to the upcoming Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) meetings in Tahiti from 14th – 21st October.

Ms. Julie Laronde, Director General- Nouvelle Caledonie, will accompany the Minister and attend the SPTO Board of Directors meeting on Monday 16th October. The duo will also participate in the Official opening of the Pacific Sustainable Tourism Leadership Summit (PSTLS) on Monday, the Donor Development Roundtable, the Cruise Summit on Thursday, 19th October, and the SPTO Council of Tourism Ministers Meeting on Friday, 20th October.

SPTO will use the meetings to provide updates and seek guidance and endorsement for key issues from the organisation’s governing bodies.

Approved by the Council of Tourism Ministers in October 2020, the first PSTLS took place in the Cook Islands in 2022. Its primary focus is to enhance the overall quality assurance across the region and advocate for a greener and more sustainable regional tourism sector aligned with SPTO’s transformative agenda,

Commenting on his attendance, Hon. Forrest acknowledged the need for commitment to sharing lessons learned and exploring opportunities for collaboration, demonstrating his dedication to the Pacific tourism industry’s growth and sustainability.

“The SPTO meetings signal a critical step towards Pacific nations reuniting and revitalizing their tourism sectors. As the Pacific reopens to travelers, the significance of networking and partnership-building with fellow Pacific destinations is a testament to our region’s tourism recovery,” Hon. Forrest mentioned.

SPTO Chief Executive Christopher Cocker welcomed New Caledonia’s confirmed attendance and stressed the importance of engaging with Ministers responsible for tourism. Their capacity to implement policies on a national scale and foster regional cooperation with their counterparts is vital for advancing Pacific tourism.

“In light of the pandemic’s impact, having the Tourism Ministers present at the SPTO meetings in Tahiti is pivotal for us. We eagerly anticipate the participation of Ministers from all our member countries in October,” he commented.

