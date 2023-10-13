Re: Us Route 4 Mendon
US ROUTE 4 in Mendon is now open to all traffic.
From: Manus, Aymie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Thursday, October 12, 2023 4:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Us Route 4 Mendon
Sent: Thursday, October 12, 2023 4:11 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Us Route 4 Mendon
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
Department of Public Safety
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Route 4 is experiencing delays in the area of Old Turnpike Rd in Mendon due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.